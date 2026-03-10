Webflow Expands Platform Capabilities with Adobe, Getty Images, OneTrust, and TransPerfect

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webflow , the agentic web marketing platform for go-to-market teams, today announced new and expanded partnerships with Adobe, Getty Images, OneTrust, and TransPerfect. The integrations bring enterprise-grade capabilities into Webflow across personalization, localization, content creation, privacy, and consent, helping teams move faster while maintaining control over how digital experiences are created and scaled.

Marketing teams are under growing pressure to deliver results across more channels, with tighter resources and higher expectations. These integrations help streamline execution by bringing key marketing and enterprise tools directly into Webflow’s platform.

With these integrations, teams can:

Use campaign, audience, and form data from Adobe Marketo Engage in Webflow to create personalized site experiences that drive results

Access licensed, high-quality creative and editorial visuals from Getty Images directly within Webflow to elevate brand storytelling and site experiences

Use OneTrust to manage consent, preferences, and privacy compliance across Webflow sites

Launch multilingual experiences on Webflow with TransPerfect’s GlobalLink translation and localization workflows





“Our technology partners are building tools that marketing teams already trust,” said Rachel Wolan, Chief Product Officer at Webflow. “By bringing those capabilities directly into Webflow, we’re making it easier for teams to do their best work without interrupting their workflows or jumping between platforms. The result is a more seamless experience that reflects a shared commitment to simplicity, performance, and flexibility, which are critical for teams operating at scale.”

Webflow’s growing ecosystem of technology partners reflects a shift in how marketing teams expect their tools to work together. As digital experiences span more channels, regions, and personalization layers, the underlying workflows have become harder to manage. These integrations bring core marketing capabilities into one platform, helping teams move faster while maintaining control over their content, performance, and brand experience. Webflow’s continued commitment to enterprise readiness resulted in the company earning top distinction as a Platinum level partner in the Adobe Partner program, a status Webflow held in 2025 and will continue to hold in 2026.

From startups to global enterprises, Webflow’s growing ecosystem brings together trusted tools that help teams move with speed, structure, and impact.

To explore Webflow’s integrations, visit https://webflow.com/apps/enterprise .

About Webflow

Webflow is the agentic web marketing platform for modern go-to-market teams, helping organizations build and scale high-performing web experiences that drive predictable growth and strengthen brand trust. Webflow unites marketers, designers, developers, agencies, and AI agents together in a single, governed system built for performance, security, and scale. With a visual, composable CMS at its core, Webflow enables teams to design, ship, and optimize brand-forward web experiences with speed and control, without the complexity and fragility of stitched-together tools. Agent-ready workflows are embedded across the platform, allowing teams to safely apply AI to creation, automation, and optimization with the guardrails, auditability, and governance required at enterprise scale. Today, more than 300,000 companies and over 2,000 Certified Webflow Partners trust Webflow to power enterprise-grade web experiences around the world.