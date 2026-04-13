Webflow Launches Webflow AEO, A Closed-Loop Agentic Answer Engine Optimization Solution for Modern Marketing Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webflow , the agentic web marketing platform, today announced Webflow AEO, a closed-loop answer engine optimization (AEO) solution that helps enterprise marketing teams get discovered, understood, and cited by AI answer engines. Webflow AEO, now in private beta, uses AI agents to bring measurement, recommendations, and execution directly into Webflow, so teams can go from insight to shipped improvements quickly and seamlessly.

"Most teams know AEO matters, but the problem is they can't execute on it fast enough because their tools weren't built for it and the context isn't there. We’re helping close that execution gap with agents," said Rachel Wolan, Chief Product Officer at Webflow. "Webflow allows customers to work inside a system that already knows their brand, their voice, and what they're trying to say. We've automated closing the loop with Answer Engines because of this, so Webflow agents can continuously analyze your AEO presence, surface what to fix, and ship user-approved improvements all without ever leaving the platform where their site lives.”

Webflow AEO is built around a closed loop designed to make AEO operational for teams at scale:

Measure AI visibility : Webflow Analyze will be expanded with dedicated AEO analytics, so enterprise teams can easily understand how often their brand is cited in answer engines, which prompts they appear in, and how AI visibility connects to on-site engagement and conversions. No data expertise or instrumentation required.

: will be expanded with dedicated AEO analytics, so enterprise teams can easily understand how often their brand is cited in answer engines, which prompts they appear in, and how AI visibility connects to on-site engagement and conversions. No data expertise or instrumentation required. Recommend discoverability improvements: AEO agents surface prioritized, brand-specific recommendations across technical and content optimization — from broken links and outdated metadata to new content opportunities that are likely to boost citations for the prompts you’re tracking.

AEO agents surface prioritized, brand-specific recommendations across technical and content optimization — from broken links and outdated metadata to new content opportunities that are likely to boost citations for the prompts you’re tracking. Act in a closed loop: AEO agents help teams turn recommendations into shipped changes across their site at scale, with review-before-publish safeguards that allow teams to move fast while staying in control.



This launch builds on a year of investment in AEO education and foundational tools: our widely-adopted maturity model and assessment , support for llms.txt and Markdown for agents , LLM-referred traffic insights , and our first AI-assisted technical SEO auditing tool that drove 75% more monthly organic traffic for customers who adopted it. Webflow AEO is the culmination of that work: purpose-built for marketing teams to measure, execute, and scale their AEO strategy.

"Search continues to evolve from static results pages to more intelligent, answer-driven experiences, and at Walker & Dunlop, we’ve been investing in structured data, answer-ready content, and a more integrated web and content approach,” said Allison Facciani, Sr. Digital Marketing Manager, Walker & Dunlop . “What’s exciting about Webflow AEO is the potential to bring greater visibility into how our brand is showing up in answer engines, and a more streamlined way to act on those insights. We see it as a natural next step in scaling our AEO efforts.”

”Our decision to migrate to Webflow was in large part due to their continued investment in AI tools, and Webflow AEO is a perfect example of how we plan to use their platform to drive business growth,” said Dylan Zaitsoff, Director of Product Management, Daily OM (an Everyday Health Group company). “Despite having a strong SEO foundations, AEO is new to everyone on our team, so having a tool that gives us visibility into how we show up in answer engines — along with optimization recommendations that a non-technical editor can easily publish — is exactly what we need to keep up and stay ahead of what 'organic search' is becoming.”

Webflow AEO is currently in private beta, and will be available soon to all Enterprise customers. To book a demo or learn more about what Webflow AEO can unlock for your team, contact sales here or reach out to your account team.

About Webflow

Webflow is the agentic web marketing platform that empowers modern marketing teams to build, manage, and optimize websites and web apps with the speed, scale, and intelligence that today's brands demand. With a visual, composable CMS at its core and native AI for creation, personalization, and performance, Webflow brings marketers, designers, and developers together in one connected system. More than 300,000 companies like Docusign, Orangetheory Fitness, and Ramp – and over 2,000 Certified Webflow Partners – use Webflow to deliver fast, flexible, and high-performing brand experiences at scale.