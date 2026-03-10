Richardson Electronics Launches LaserSlat SAVER™ to Reduce Downtime and Extend Laser Cutting Table Life

LAFOX, Ill., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global leader in the aftermarket of industrial laser consumables, today announced the launch of LaserSlat SAVER™, an innovative solution designed for all laser cutting machines that dramatically reduces maintenance time, extends equipment life, and lowers overall operating costs for fabricators.

LaserSlat SAVER™ is engineered to drastically decrease cleaning time and significantly reduce production downtime by preventing the buildup of slag on laser cutting table slats. With a simple, effective application process, the product helps manufacturers maintain optimal cutting performance while protecting critical machine components.

LaserSlat SAVER™ is manufactured by 3YO Technology, a specialist in advanced industrial surface protection solutions. Through this global collaboration, which includes exclusive distribution rights in the US, Richardson Electronics brings proven, high-performance technology to laser fabricators worldwide as part of its expanding portfolio of aftermarket laser consumables intended to promote repeat business.

LaserSlat SAVER™ delivers measurable value across a wide range of laser cutting operations:

Decreases Cleaning Time

Prevents slag and debris from sticking to table slats, removing the need for frequent manual scraping and cleaning

Dramatically Reduces Downtime

Keeps machines running longer between maintenance cycles, increasing overall production output

Triples the Lifespan of Laser Table Slats

Reduces wear and damage, significantly lowering replacement frequency and maintenance costs



The product is compatible with all laser cutting machines and performs effectively even on the latest high-power fiber lasers up to 100 kW, making it a future-ready solution for modern fabrication environments.

Richardson Electronics has built a strong global presence supplying high-quality consumables to the industrial laser aftermarket. LaserSlat SAVER™ is a strategic addition to the Company’s extensive portfolio, helping both existing customers and new prospects reduce the total cost of ownership while improving productivity and equipment longevity.

“LaserSlat SAVER™ represents exactly the kind of innovation we focus on, solutions that deliver immediate operational value for customers, while strengthening our recurring consumables business. As laser cutting technology continues to advance, this product positions us to capture additional share in a growing and increasingly high-power installed base,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups.

LaserSlat SAVER™ is available now through Richardson Electronics’ global distribution network. For product details, technical information, and ordering, visit www.rellaser.com .

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | relltubes.com | rellaser.com.

3YO Technology:

3YO Technology provides specialized, 100% natural and certified biodegradable liquids designed to protect sheet metal surfaces during industrial laser cutting, plasma cutting and welding. Our solutions aim to improve performance, increase productivity while removing hazardous products from factories. At 3YO Technology, we believe the future of industrial operations lies in natural, high-performance solutions and systems, safe for people, effective for business, and respectful of the planet. More information is available at www.3YOTechnology.com

