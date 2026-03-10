Robinson Helicopter Company Establishes Robinson Unmanned Business Unit, Formalizing Expansion Into Scalable Autonomous Aviation

ATLANTA and TORRANCE, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC) announced today the establishment of Robinson Unmanned, a new business unit dedicated to the development and support of a full suite of remotely piloted and autonomous aircraft. The formation of this division expands Robinson’s current business to include the broadest range of manned and unmanned vertical lift solutions currently available, addressing a diverse set of mission requirements across civil, commercial, and defense sectors.

Robinson Unmanned integrates the industry-leading coaxial, modular, small UAS from its wholly owned subsidiary Ascent AeroSystems alongside the introduction of larger uncrewed platforms built on the company’s proven R44 and R66 platforms and powered by new strategic agreements with Rotor Technologies, and Sikorsky Helicopters. Through these partnerships and others to follow, Robinson Unmanned offers the broadest portfolio of open architecture platforms and technology-agnostic aircraft capable of both remotely piloted and fully autonomous operations. Paul Fermo, current president of Ascent AeroSystems will lead the Robinson Unmanned business unit as president.

The move marks a significant structural shift for Robinson, transitioning from a traditional rotorcraft manufacturer to a provider of scalable, autonomous vertical flight systems. By combining five decades of its high-volume, vertically integrated manufacturing expertise with advanced autonomous technology, Robinson Unmanned aims to provide the market with reliable, high-volume manned and unmanned airframes for missions that require accessible and reliable readiness.

"Robinson is officially entering the 'Era of Both,' a fundamental shift where flight is no longer a choice between human intuition and machine precision, but the seamless integration of both. By folding the Rotor Technologies R44 remotely piloted solutions into our existing fleet of Ascent small and technology-agnostic, heavy-lift drones, we are creating a versatile ecosystem of certified, proven airframes capable of tackling any mission profile,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “Our goal isn't just to build better helicopters; it’s to build smarter, safer VTOL solutions. By fusing human expertise with autonomous reliability, we are massively amplifying mission capability while significantly reducing operational risk. In environments where the danger is highest, our technology is at its strongest, ensuring that we aren't just protecting the pilot, but redefining what’s possible."

Robinson Unmanned Scalable Product Fleet

Robinson Unmanned offers the broadest portfolio of aviation-grade UAS platforms, enabling operators to field layered, interoperable unmanned capabilities across tactical, industrial, and defense missions.

Large UAS – Group 3 and 4 UAS Built on Proven Robinson Helicopter Airframes using common engine, drivetrain and rotor systems from Robinson manned helicopters

R44 AIRTRUCK — a heavy-lift platform built for cargo transport, resupply and persistent surveillance missions. The R44 AIRTRUCK features the RPX autonomy suite by Rotor Technologies.

— a heavy-lift platform built for cargo transport, resupply and persistent surveillance missions. The R44 AIRTRUCK features the RPX autonomy suite by Rotor Technologies. R44 SPRAYHAWK — a precision aerial application platform purpose-built for agricultural and environmental operations. The R44 SPRAYHAWK also features the RPX autonomy suite by Rotor Technologies.

— a precision aerial application platform purpose-built for agricultural and environmental operations. The R44 SPRAYHAWK also features the RPX autonomy suite by Rotor Technologies. R66 TURBINETRUCK — a next-generation unmanned cargo platform designed to support defense logistics and operations in austere environments. The initial variant of the R66 TURBINETRUCK features the proven Matrix™ autonomy system from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company.



Small UAS – Group 1 and 2 NDAA-Compliant Coaxial UAS

HELIUS — a pocket-sized, hand-deployable nano UAS delivering rapid aerial awareness in confined and high-risk environments.

— a pocket-sized, hand-deployable nano UAS delivering rapid aerial awareness in confined and high-risk environments. SPIRIT — modular and rugged, Blue UAS Cleared multi-mission UAS engineered for defense, inspection, and surveillance missions requiring dependable, aviation-grade performance.

— modular and rugged, Blue UAS Cleared multi-mission UAS engineered for defense, inspection, and surveillance missions requiring dependable, aviation-grade performance. SPARTAN — high-performance coaxial platform designed for extended endurance, multi-sensor integration, and scalable enterprise and defense operations.



"At Robinson Unmanned our primary mission is to expand customer capability through mass deployment of unmanned vertical lift. We are moving past the era of static solutions and instead championing rapid iteration and seamless technology integration. By focusing our engineering expertise on modular, open systems, and autonomy-agnostic platforms, we ensure our fleet evolves at the speed of the mission, not the speed of a traditional procurement cycle,” said Paul Fermo, president of Robinson Unmanned. “Our competitive edge lies in Robinson’s vertically integrated manufacturing and scalability, which allows us to deliver aircraft-grade performance at a cost structure built for high-volume operations. Furthermore, our purpose-designed architecture allows us to scale effortlessly from single-system precision to complex, coordinated swarm missions.”

Continuity for Current Customers

Robinson Unmanned is the formal integration of Ascent AeroSystems and Robinson Helicopter Company, combining their platforms, engineering expertise, and established customer programs. For current customers, defense partners, and technology integrators, this transition ensures total continuity of all existing product support, technical roadmaps, and program commitments remain in place. Robinson Unmanned maintains all previously earned security and supply chain certifications under Ascent Aerosystems, including CMMC Level 2 and the SPIRIT’s Blue UAS status. These operations are now further strengthened by Robinson’s extensive manufacturing scale, increased production investment, and long-term operational stability in the United States.

With the launch of Robinson Unmanned, Robinson Helicopter Company expands its legacy of reliable rotorcraft production into a future defined by integrated, multi-domain operations.

“Unmanned systems are not a departure from our heritage,” Smith added. “They are a continuation of it. The same commitment to safety, reliability, and performance that has defined Robinson helicopters for more than 50 years now extends across our uncrewed platforms. Together with Paul Fermo, Robinson Helicopter and Robinson Unmanned will scale integrated vertical flight for the next 50 years, in this new ‘Era of Both.’”

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has focused on making helicopter missions accessible, reliable, and safe. By maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing foundation in the United States, Robinson provides global operators with practical tools for modern missions. From its top-selling R22, R44, R66 helicopters, to an expanding portfolio including the 10-seat R88. With the addition of its new business unit, Robinson Unmanned, the company offers both small and large autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft (UAS) for civil, commercial, or defense missions. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. Learn more at www.robinsonheli.com and www.RobinsonUnmanned.com.

About Robinson Unmanned

Robinson Unmanned is the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) business unit of Robinson Helicopter Company, focused on delivering scalable, aviation-grade VTOL platforms across civil and defense missions. Integrating modular open architecture, advanced autonomy technologies, and full-production rotorcraft platforms, Robinson Unmanned enables operators to extend capability while reducing human risk. From compact coaxial systems to heavy-lift autonomous rotorcraft, Robinson Unmanned delivers scalable, mission-ready aircraft built to perform. Learn more at RobinsonUnmanned.com.

Contacts:

Robinson Helicopter Company

Robyn E. Eagles

Robyn.eagles@robinsonheli.com

323-547-5102

Robinson Unmanned

Amy Romano

aromano@RobinsonUnmanned.com

617-845-3185

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3870d251-8b99-4099-833b-c854272b79f6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/758229c0-0b4f-4f4c-96ee-f34cac67ccb0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66611e9d-38cf-40d5-8441-f6e6f277bf05