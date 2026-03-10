Robinson Helicopter Company Advances R88 Development and Engineering Adding Multiple New Suppliers

ATLANTA and TORRANCE, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the global leader in civilian rotorcraft, advanced its R88 development program, integrating a new group of strategic suppliers to further enhance the aircraft’s mission readiness. Building upon the foundational partnerships established last year with Garmin and Safran Helicopter Engines, these new collaborators will introduce state-of-the-art health monitoring and datalink systems in addition to equipment designed specifically to reduce downtime.

Supplier Agreements

GPMS – GPMS will be the exclusive provider of Health and Usage Monitoring (HUMS) for Robinson’s largest 10-seat helicopter the R88. A first for the single-engine helicopter market, GPMS's Foresight MX HUMS will be standard, providing operators with continuous visibility into aircraft health from day one.

Foresight’s advanced analytics shift maintenance from reactive to predictive and proactive, reducing unscheduled downtime and lowering operating costs. The system also includes automated rotor track and balance optimization, over-the-air (OTA) uploads after each flight, secure, browser-based access anytime, ensuring the R88 delivers on its promise of world-class reliability and simplified field support in high-utilization environments.

The agreement provides R88 customers with Level 1 monitoring for five years. Level 1 provides health status indications for critical systems allowing maintenance and operations personnel to quickly assess aircraft status. Additionally, Level 2 data monitoring is included for one year after purchase, identifying the precise health of individual bearings and gears, calculated Remaining Useful Life (RUL) for critical parts.

Outerlink : Iris - Outerlink’s Iris system will deliver a comprehensive "connected aircraft" solution by providing real-time flight data monitoring and global communication for the R88. Iris utilizes a constant satellite link to stream over 300 flight parameters, including GPS location, engine health and HUMS data. Iris also includes an integrated global Push-to-Talk (PTT) VoIP system that ensures pilots remain in constant voice contact with dispatch, regardless of location or altitude.

Iris will also support R88 safety through synchronized high-definition video and audio recording. The onboard hardware supports optional cameras and five audio channels, all mapped to the flight data to provide a complete picture of every mission. Iris can automatically trigger instant alerts to maintenance teams for mechanical exceedances or emergency conditions, maximizing fleet availability and reducing operational costs.

Outerlink also enhances operational oversight by synchronizing real-time fuel data and pilot intentions with every 10-second position report, allowing ground crews to monitor range and trigger automated alerts for predetermined fuel minimums.

Skurka - Skurka Aerospace will be the provider of the R88’s advanced brushless starter-generator. For Robinson R88 owners and operators, the transition to Skurka’s brushless starter-generator translates into lower life-cycle costs and increased aircraft availability. As compared to standard brushed starter-generators removes consumable wear parts extends the Time Between Overhaul (TBO), significantly reducing scheduled maintenance downtime. By eliminating the need for frequent brush inspections and the risk of carbon-tracking failures, Skurka’s "fit and forget" solution aligns with Robinson’s easy and cost-effective maintenance solutions enhancing mission readiness and reliability.

“With the R88, we are shifting from reactive maintenance to proactive oversight by integrating Outerlink, GPMS, and Skurka technologies as core features,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “Utilizing easier to maintain components and real-time data streaming, ensures R88 operators have more time in the air and a clearer picture of aircraft health. These advancements reflect Robinson’s focus on ensuring the R88 is the most dependable, reliable and economic helicopter for individual owners and para-public missions.”

Unveiled at Verticon 2025, the Robinson R88 is a versatile, single-engine utility helicopter designed for individual owners, commercial operators and public service agencies seeking a high-capacity, cost-effective alternative to more expensive and more difficult to maintain aircraft. Engineered for mission diversity, it serves as a rugged and reliable platform for aerial firefighting, air medical transport (HEMS), utility work, and executive passenger transport, accommodating up to ten occupants or a 1,800-pound payload with full fuel. The well-thought-through design emphasizes adaptability through a highly configurable "flat floor" interior and a truck-bed style rear door for easy cargo or stretcher loading.



For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has focused on making helicopter missions accessible, reliable, and safe. By maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing foundation in the United States, Robinson provides global operators with practical tools for modern missions. From its top-selling R22, R44, R66 helicopters, to an expanding portfolio including the 10-seat R88. With the addition of its new business unit, Robinson Unmanned, the company offers both small and large autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft (UAS) for civil, commercial, or defense missions. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. Learn more at www.robinsonheli.com and www.RobinsonUnmanned.com.

