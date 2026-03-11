Predictable Power: StandardAero Selected by Robinson Helicopter Company as Preferred MRO Provider for R66 Rolls-Royce RR300 Engines

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and TORRANCE, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StandardAero (NYSE: SARO), a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and engine component repair, has been selected by U.S. helicopter OEM, Robinson Helicopter Company, to support their global fleet of R66 helicopters powered by the Rolls-Royce RR300 engine. This relationship will provide R66 helicopter owners and operators with a Robinson-recommended MRO solution for abbreviated turnaround times and reduced costs.

The new agreement secures immediate shop capacity and establishes turnaround time commitments to minimize operational downtime. StandardAero currently holds 150 approved component repairs on the RR300 and is proactively developing an additional 180 repairs to help reduce part replacement costs.

“We are excited to work with Robinson and their network of Service Centers to provide reliable engine support to their operator base,” said Ray Franczuk, Interim Vice President and General Manager for StandardAero’s Helicopters business. “Our OEM-aligned technical expertise allows us to keep quality and reliability at the forefront of our service offering. We have been able to leverage our 60+ years of experience on the Rolls-Royce M250 to bolster available RR300 repairs and reduce costly component replacement whenever possible. To further accelerate return-to-service, we maintain a robust exchange pool designed specifically to support time-critical requirements. We look forward to delivering R66 operators maintenance solutions that enable operational continuity and lower cost of ownership without compromising safety or reliability.”

“This agreement addresses one of the largest challenges our customers face; unpredictable engine overhaul costs and turnaround times," said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. "Increasing overhaul costs and extended downtime directly impact our operators' profitability and their ability to maintain consistent flight schedules. By securing predictable turnaround times for the 2,000-hour and 4,000-hour PMI events, we are providing the predictability our customers need to manage their business effectively.”

Operationally, the collaboration integrates demand forecasting and material planning to improve parts availability and readiness. Services will be localized across four primary StandardAero hubs in North America and the United Kingdom, including Winnipeg, Manitoba and Richmond, British Columbia, Canada; Concord, North Carolina in the U.S. and Hampshire in England. By aligning capacity management with lifecycle support, both companies aim to provide operators around the world with greater predictability and more streamlined technical oversight for their engine assets.

The Robinson R66 is a versatile light turbine helicopter used globally for a variety of missions including flight training, utility, public and para public missions.

StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is an NYSE listed company under the ticker symbol SARO. For more information about StandardAero, go to www.standardaero.com.

ABOUT ROBINSON HELICOPTER COMPANY

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has focused on making helicopter missions accessible, reliable, and safe. By maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing foundation in the United States, Robinson provides global operators with practical tools for modern missions. From its top-selling R22, R44, R66 helicopters, to an expanding portfolio including the 10-seat R88. With the addition of its new business unit, Robinson Unmanned, the company offers both small and large autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft (UAS) for civil, commercial, or defense missions. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. Learn more at www.robinsonheli.com and www.RobinsonUnmanned.com.

