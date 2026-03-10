Ericsson and Future Technologies Expand Collaboration to Scale Enterprise Wireless Infrastructure for Industrial AI

DALLAS and ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence moves into real-world industrial operations, enterprise connectivity is becoming critical infrastructure.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Future Technologies Venture, LLC today announced an expanded collaboration to accelerate deployment of enterprise wireless and private 5G networks across industrial and critical infrastructure sectors in North America.

The collaboration builds on more than 13 years of joint engagement between the companies and reflects a shared conviction: enterprise wireless is becoming a foundational layer enabling AI-driven modernization across physical industries.

As organizations deploy AI into real-world environments; from manufacturing plants and logistics networks to energy infrastructure and transportation systems, they require secure, resilient, and deterministic connectivity capable of supporting real-time data movement between connected devices, edge computing platforms, and centralized cloud systems.

Industrial environments are simultaneously experiencing rapid growth in connected devices, including sensors, cameras, autonomous systems, vehicles, and mobile workers generating operational data that powers AI-driven automation and decision-making.

This shift is creating a growing gap between AI compute capacity and the enterprise networks designed to support it. Many traditional enterprise connectivity architectures were not built to deliver the scale, reliability, and real-time performance required for modern AI-enabled operations.

To address these requirements, organizations are increasingly deploying cellular technologies, including private 5G and enterprise wireless WAN (WWAN), to provide secure, deterministic connectivity across complex operational environments.

Through the expanded collaboration, Ericsson will provide enterprise wireless and private cellular technologies while Future Technologies delivers systems integration expertise spanning strategy, architecture, deployment, and lifecycle services.

Future Technologies will serve as a systems integrator for enterprise wireless transformation initiatives, helping organizations design and deploy modern connectivity environments across sectors including energy, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and enterprise campus environments.

Ericsson and Future Technologies have collaborated for more than 13 years across thousands of deployments throughout North America. The partnership builds on more than $150 million in cumulative joint engagement value, spanning public cellular modernization, private cellular deployments, industrial wireless WAN initiatives, and large-scale enterprise connectivity transformation programs.

The companies have already collaborated on enterprise wireless deployments supporting manufacturing environments, industrial facilities, and large-scale sports and entertainment venues where secure connectivity enables real-time operational data and advanced digital applications.

Future Technologies also operates advanced customer validation environments including its Atlanta-based Living Lab and Lab-on-Wheels mobile demonstration platform. These environments allow enterprises to test real-world connectivity architectures, validate operational use cases, and accelerate pilot-to-production deployment timelines.

As industries accelerate adoption of AI-driven operational technologies, scalable wireless infrastructure is emerging as a strategic foundation for modern industrial environments.

Executive Perspectives

“Artificial intelligence is moving into the physical world, and that fundamentally changes the role connectivity plays inside enterprises,” said Åsa Tamsons, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions at Ericsson. “Enterprise wireless is becoming foundational infrastructure for AI-driven operations. Our collaboration with Future Technologies strengthens Ericsson’s ability to help organizations deploy the networks required to power the next generation of industrial innovation.”

“Connectivity transformation is not simply about upgrading networks, it is about enabling AI modernization across industrial environments,” said Peter Cappiello, Chief Executive Officer of Future Technologies. “Ericsson has been a foundational technology partner for more than 13 years. Together we are scaling deterministic enterprise wireless as a utility layer supporting modern infrastructure across North America.”

About Ericsson

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

About Future Technologies

Future Technologies Venture LLC is a connectivity transformation systems integrator specializing in enterprise wireless, private cellular, and industrial networking solutions. The company designs, deploys, and supports mission-critical connectivity infrastructure for organizations across energy, transportation, manufacturing, utilities, defense, and large enterprise environments. To learn more about Future Technologies’ Living Lab or request a tour, visit the Future Technologies Living Lab.

