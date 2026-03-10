AFA Launches ‘Mission Membership’ to Reach Goal of 1 Million Members

Arlington, Va., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air & Space Forces Association announced its first-ever no-cost, digital-first membership tier today, a central strategy to grow AFA’s membership base to 1 million members by 2031. The new tier, called “Mission Membership,” will rally Airmen, Guardians, government civilians, military families, industry innovators, and anyone else with a passion for American airpower, spacepower, and national defense—all under the unified banner of AFA.

AFA Mission Members will receive access to live AFA webinars, breaking news alerts and research reports, admission to technology expositions, and more, all at no cost. The new tier is foundational to AFA’s strategy of growing its membership base, which will not only amplify its voice and impact on Capitol Hill, but serve to educate the public on the critical need for unrivaled American airpower and spacepower.

“AFA Mission Membership is a force multiplier—not just for AFA, but our Air Force and Space Force,” said AFA President & CEO Lt. Gen. Burt Field, USAF (Ret.). “This new strategy will give Airmen and Guardians an even louder voice on Capitol Hill. It will make our Association’s programs and influence more accessible to the average American, whether uniformed or civilian. Ultimately, this new strategy will position AFA as a household name and national support resource for the men and women who make our forces the best in the world.”

AFA Mission Members have access to a variety of benefits, including:

Daily Report: The daily newsletter from AFA's Air & Space Forces Magazine that gives an in-depth account of news concerning the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

Webinars: Live discussions with top Pentagon officials, hosted by AFA's Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.

Technology Expositions: AFA's enormous exhibit halls feature state-of-the-art defense tech at its two headliner events, the Warfare Symposium in Colorado, and the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Maryland.

Field Activities: Opportunities to join local volunteers and execute AFA's mission at Air Force and Space Force installations around the world.

And more: Learn what else is included in Mission Membership at afa.org/join.

“At its heart, AFA has been a membership association since it was founded in 1946,” Field said. “Modernizing AFA’s Membership and opening our doors to the greater public is a crucial first step in this next era of advocacy, education, and support.”

About AFA

The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on air and space power. With more than 320,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air Force and Space Force as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.