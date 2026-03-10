AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | February 2026

 | Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

    February       YTD - February    Beginning

Inventory 		 
 20262025%Chg      20262025%Chg      Feb 2026 
2WD Farm Tractors          
< 40 HP 6,0146,792-11.5 11,03512,159-9.260,132 
40 < 100 HP 2,7383,024-9.5 5,6015,651-0.923,707 
100+ HP 9041,218-25.8 1,7212,321-25.96,301 
Total 2WD Farm Tractors  9,656 11,034 -12.5 18,357 20,131-8.890,140 
4WD Farm Tractors14813311.3 230234-1.7507 
Total Farm Tractors9,80411,167-12.2 18,58720,365-8.790,647 
Self-Prop Combines159182-12.6 32227915.4733 



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Related Links

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading