AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | February 2026

February YTD - February Beginning



Inventory 2026 2025 %Chg 2026 2025 %Chg Feb 2026 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 6,014 6,792 -11.5 11,035 12,159 -9.2 60,132 40 < 100 HP 2,738 3,024 -9.5 5,601 5,651 -0.9 23,707 100+ HP 904 1,218 -25.8 1,721 2,321 -25.9 6,301 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 9,656 11,034 -12.5 18,357 20,131 -8.8 90,140 4WD Farm Tractors 148 133 11.3 230 234 -1.7 507 Total Farm Tractors 9,804 11,167 -12.2 18,587 20,365 -8.7 90,647 Self-Prop Combines 159 182 -12.6 322 279 15.4 733







The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



