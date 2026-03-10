Company announcement no. 4 - 26
10 March 2026
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 200,000,000, up to 1,250,000 shares (nominally DKK 25,000,000), corresponding to 5.52% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back programme will run from 5 March 2026 to 9 November 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|05 March 2026
|7,299
|169.6
|1,237,740
|06 March 2026
|11,581
|173.4
|2,008,080
|09 March 2026
|4,150
|167.8
|696,340
|Accumulated under the program
|23,030
|3,942,160
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 444,434 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.96% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
+45 42 12 80 99
sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com
ir@ntg.com | press@ntg.com
