Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

Company announcement no. 4 - 26
10 March 2026

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 200,000,000, up to 1,250,000 shares (nominally DKK 25,000,000), corresponding to 5.52% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back programme will run from 5 March 2026 to 9 November 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
05 March 20267,299169.61,237,740
06 March 202611,581173.42,008,080
09 March 20264,150167.8696,340
Accumulated under the program23,030 3,942,160

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 444,434 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.96% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations 
& External communications                                   
+45 42 12 80 99
sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com
ir@ntg.com | press@ntg.com


Attachments


Attachments

Company announcement no 4_2026 Appendix_Company announcement no 4_2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading