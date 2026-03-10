Company announcement no. 4 - 26

10 March 2026



Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 200,000,000, up to 1,250,000 shares (nominally DKK 25,000,000), corresponding to 5.52% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back programme will run from 5 March 2026 to 9 November 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) 05 March 2026 7,299 169.6 1,237,740 06 March 2026 11,581 173.4 2,008,080 09 March 2026 4,150 167.8 696,340 Accumulated under the program 23,030 3,942,160

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 444,434 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.96% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations & Press:

Sebastian Rosborg

Head of Investor Relations

& External communications

+45 42 12 80 99

sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com

ir@ntg.com | press@ntg.com









Attachments