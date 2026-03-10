Novarra Fund I Confirms 30% Annual Investor Distribution as Firm Prepares Transition to Institutional Convertible Financing

DALLAS & CAYMAN ISLANDS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarra Fund I, the managed debt vehicle  within the Novarra BBX group, today confirmed that the fund delivered 30% total investor  distributions for the 2025 fiscal year, following the previously announced 15%  distribution for the third quarter of 2025. 

The results reflect continued performance from Novarra’s institutional digital-asset  infrastructure and liquidity operations during a year marked by volatility across global  cryptocurrency markets. 

Novarra Fund I operates as a private credit strategy targeting a fixed yield of 5% per  month, with distributions declared and paid quarterly based on operational  performance and capital deployment results. The fund provides capital that supports  Novarra’s institutional infrastructure activities, including block swap execution, structured  liquidity transactions, and selective participation in verified alternative-asset markets. 

“Delivering a 30% annual distribution in a volatile market environment reflects the strength  of Novarra’s institutional trading infrastructure and disciplined capital deployment  strategy,” said Nikolas Konstant, Chief Investment Officer of Novarra BBX. “Our  approach focuses on risk-managed execution, institutional counterparties, and diversified  liquidity activity across digital assets and alternative markets.” 

Novarra’s execution infrastructure supports dual-rail settlement across both fiat and  digital assets, providing institutional counterparties with flexible transaction settlement  and liquidity access while maintaining compliance with comprehensive KYC, AML, and  institutional risk-control protocols. 

The platform facilitates discreet transactions among institutional participants including  regulated financial counterparties, asset managers, fund managers, and qualified  corporate clients operating across alternative asset markets such as digital assets,  carbon credits, and select precious metals. 

Transition of Novarra Fund I and Future Capital Platform 

Following completion of its 2025 distribution cycle, Novarra Fund I will begin an orderly  sunset process. The fund was originally established to support the firm’s early institutional 

trading and liquidity infrastructure and has fulfilled its intended role in the development of  Novarra’s platform. 

As part of the company’s next phase of growth, Novarra BBX expects to introduce a new  institutional capital vehicle structured as a convertible debenture, designed to support  expansion of the company’s infrastructure including: 

• real-world asset tokenization systems 

• institutional settlement architecture 

• digital-asset liquidity services 

The planned financing is expected to total up to $35 million and is intended to replace the  capital structure previously supported by Novarra Fund I while providing strategic growth  capital for the company’s next stage of development. 

Additional information regarding the structure and timing of the proposed convertible  debenture will be announced at a later date. 

About Novarra Fund I 

Novarra Fund I is part of the Novarra BBX group of companies, an institutional digital-asset  infrastructure platform specializing in alternative-asset settlement including digital assets,  carbon credits, and select precious metals. Founded by professionals from finance,  cryptography, settlement, custody, and structured products, Novarra delivers secure and  discreet execution supported by institutional risk controls and independent oversight. 

More information is available at: www.novarrabbx.com 

Legal Disclaimer 

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to  sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, including the referenced convertible  debenture. Any such offering will be made only through appropriate offering documents  and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

