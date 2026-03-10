Atos Group - Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2025

Paris, France – March 10, 2026 – Atos Group, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces that its Universal Registration Document for the year 2025 was filed today, Tuesday March 10, 2026, with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”) under number D.26-0075. This document notably includes:

the 2025 annual financial report;

the corporate governance report;

the sustainability statement and the report on these information;

the description of the share buyback program; and

the reports from the statutory auditors.

This document is available on the Atos website (Financial results & reports | Atos Group) as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

