Notre Dame de Namur University to Strengthen Human-Centered Teacher Preparation

Belmont, CA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is launching a new initiative to integrate video-based coaching, supervision, and reflective practice in its teacher preparation programs through a partnership with Edthena and the Center for Reaching & Teaching the Whole Child (CRTWC). This collaboration brings together the innovative use of AI technology and human-centered teacher preparation to better support teacher candidates in developing the social, emotional, and cultural competencies essential for effective, equity-centered teaching.

Supporting Teacher Candidates Through Video Coaching

NDNU will begin integrating video-based observation, coaching, and feedback using Edthena’s VC3 platform, which allows teacher candidates and supervisors to share classroom video, engage in structured reflection, and receive targeted coaching.

This initiative will:

Leverage AI and innovative technology in human-centered ways, centering the social, emotional, and cultural competency development of pre-service teachers

Strengthen reflective practice and feedback cycles

Support meaningful connections between supervisors and teacher candidates

Enhance preparation in culturally-responsive and relationship-centered teaching

Create more consistent coaching experiences across placements

“I believe Edthena will be a true game changer for how our faculty, university supervisors, cooperating teachers, and teacher candidates engage in meaningful conversations and debriefs. The platform helps us analyze and reflect on teacher candidates’ recorded videos that demonstrate their teaching practice, creating richer opportunities for growth,” said Kelly Vaughn, Ph.D., dean of the School of Education at NDNU. “Not only does Edthena support tighter alignment with the teacher performance expectations set by the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC), it also strengthens connection and collaboration across our programs. We are already beginning to see these positive impacts in our exploratory pilot, guided by the Edthena team and supported by our committed faculty and staff.”

Who Will Be Involved

The initiative roll out will include:

Teacher candidates in NDNU’s teacher preparation programs

University supervisors and faculty involved in clinical supervision

Select pilot participants who have already begun the initial implementation phase

Faculty members will use the platform to guide observation, mentoring, and structured reflection aligned with program goals for culturally-responsive social-emotional learning.

“I’m excited to support student teachers as they reflect on the Teaching Performance Expectations (TPEs), set meaningful goals, and see their growth,” said Kate Maselli Zimman, university supervisor at NDNU. “Edthena feels like a space where goals, video, and evidence come together intentionally to support student teachers in ways that are transformational, deeply reflective, and rooted in authentic teacher practice.”

CRTWC’s Role in the Partnership

The CRTWC is serving as a research and implementation partner in this initiative. CRTWC supports NDNU by:

Grounding the work in its Anchor Competencies Framework, integrating the social, emotional, and cultural dimensions of teaching and learning into holistic teacher preparation and development

Supporting the design of human-centered coaching practices using video and emerging technologies

Studying how video-based tools can enhance—not replace—the relational and reflective elements of teacher preparation

Helping NDNU examine how innovative use of technology and AI can strengthen candidates’ development of social, emotional, and cultural competencies

As AI and educational technology continue to evolve, CRTWC’s role is to ensure these tools are used in ways that deepen connection, reflection, and equity-centered practice.

“At the Center for Reaching & Teaching the Whole Child, we believe technology should deepen human connection, not replace it,” said Dr. Halley Maza, director of learning innovation and research at the Center for Reaching & Teaching the Whole Child. “Our partnership with Notre Dame de Namur University and Edthena brings that belief to life by pairing video-based coaching and supervision with a strong focus on the social, emotional, and cultural dimensions of teaching and learning. Grounded in our Anchor Competencies Framework, this work supports teacher candidates in developing the competencies that are essential for effective and equitable teaching.”

This partnership reflects a shared belief that technology should amplify the relational and human dimensions of teaching, not replace them. By combining NDNU’s commitment to whole-child teacher preparation, Edthena’s video coaching platform, and CRTWC’s research-based framework, the initiative aims to create a model for integrating innovative tools while keeping educator development grounded in human relationships, reflection, and cultural responsiveness.

“NDNU’s vision for training and preparing teacher candidates throughout California is inspiring,” said Adam Geller, CEO of Edthena. “Through its high-quality programming and intentional use of technology, the university is providing aspiring teachers with the opportunity to develop the social, emotional, and cultural competencies that are essential for today’s K-12 classrooms.”

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu.

About Edthena

Edthena provides innovative technologies to support educator professional learning by streamlining feedback to teachers. The company offers the AI Coach platform, an artificial intelligence-driven solution to guide teachers through coaching cycles; VC3, the classroom observation and collaboration platform for video coaching; and Observation Copilot, a tool allowing principals to instantly turn classroom notes into framework-aligned teacher feedback. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards, including the TIME Best Invention, District Administration Top Product Award, Tech & Learning Award of Excellence, and SIIA CODiE Award. For more information, visit www.edthena.com. For more news about Edthena, visit www.edthena.com/blog/.

About the Center for Reaching & Teaching the Whole Child

The Center for Reaching & Teaching the Whole Child partners with educator preparation programs, districts, and educational organizations to integrate a focus on the social, emotional, and cultural dimensions of teaching. Through its holistic Anchor Competencies Framework, CRTWC supports systems-level change in teacher preparation and development that helps educators to develop the self-knowledge, skills, and practices which allow both them and their students to thrive socially, emotionally, and academically. To learn more about their offerings, visit https://crtwc.org/offerings/. For recent news about the work CRTWC is undertaking, visit https://crtwc.org/newsletters/and https://crtwc.org/blog-archive/.

