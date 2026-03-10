Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2026 totaled $188.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $92.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $96.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of February 28, 2026 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$15,690 
Global Discovery 1,115 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,141 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,921 
Franchise 938 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 430 
Non-U.S. Growth 17,192 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 5,898 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,081 
Value Income 8 
International Value Group  
International Value 56,723 
International Explorer 1,056 
Global Special Situations 35 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 37,890 
Select Equity 1,012 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 3,095 
Credit Team  
High Income 13,598 
Credit Opportunities 375 
Floating Rate 124 
Custom Credit Solutions 1,392 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 3,797 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,314 
Antero Peak Hedge 234 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,704 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 1,425 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,441 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,960 
Grandview Property Partners  
Grandview Property Partners3 895 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$188,484 


1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM includes $138.8 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
