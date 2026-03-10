Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2026 totaled $188.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $92.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $96.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of February 28, 2026 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $15,690 Global Discovery 1,115 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,141 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,921 Franchise 938 Global Equity Team Global Equity 430 Non-U.S. Growth 17,192 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 5,898 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,081 Value Income 8 International Value Group International Value 56,723 International Explorer 1,056 Global Special Situations 35 Global Value Team Global Value 37,890 Select Equity 1,012 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 3,095 Credit Team High Income 13,598 Credit Opportunities 375 Floating Rate 124 Custom Credit Solutions 1,392 Developing World Team Developing World 3,797 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,314 Antero Peak Hedge 234 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,704 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 1,425 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,441 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,960 Grandview Property Partners Grandview Property Partners3 895 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $188,484



1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM includes $138.8 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

