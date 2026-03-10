New Crypto Based Ethereum Pepeto Completes Platform Interface And Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $7,500

Dubai, UAE, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto confirmed that its platform interface is now complete, and the presale crossed $7.88 million the same week the ethereum price prediction from Standard Chartered jumped to $7,500 and bull run signals started firing across the board.

This is the new crypto where early investors keep coming back to add more, because nothing in meme coins has ever combined this viral culture with real exchange infrastructure built on Ethereum. The entry that remains will not survive the moment listings begin and the world catches up.

New Crypto Pepeto Presale Surges Past $7.88M as Ethereum Price Prediction Confirms the Bull Run Is Coming

Pepeto keeps climbing because the ethereum price prediction gave the market a reason to pay attention. Standard Chartered raised its ETH target to $7,500 citing institutional participation and DeFi growth, a 280% move from $2,041. Citi set a base of $5,440 with a bullish case at $6,400, and analyst Michael van de Poppe projected $10,000 to $17,500. When banks and top analysts are this bullish on Ethereum, the projects built on that network do not just participate, they lead the move, and Pepeto is reaching final presale stages right as this rally begins.

Ethereum dropped 60% from its $4,953 peak to $2,041 according to Coinmarketcap, and sits at its cheapest level since the 2022 bottom, with the Fear and Greed Index at 8. Staking pulled millions of ETH out of circulation, ETF inflows reached $12.4 billion by January, and the Pectra upgrade this year makes the network faster and cheaper. The ethereum price prediction is rising because reduced supply, institutional accumulation, and a 60% discount from the peak leave only one direction once the market turns, and it is turning now.

Every ethereum price prediction above $5,000 means every project built on Ethereum goes up with it, and the ones with real infrastructure go up the fastest. A former Binance executive does not join a meme coin unless the exchange behind it is built to win, and the completed platform interface means Pepeto is ready for launch. The new crypto combining Shiba level culture with institutional grade infrastructure on Ethereum is the kind of project that defines the next cycle, and the presale is where the earliest positions are taken before the rest of the market sees it.

Pepeto Completes the Interface That Turns Meme Culture Into the New Crypto Infrastructure

The people who heard about Shiba Inu before the $40 billion market cap, before the moment that turned early holders into millionaires, are the ones the market spent years envying. That same viral energy is building again, except this time a former Binance executive helped design the exchange architecture and the team just completed the platform interface. That is Pepeto right now.

The interface completion means the exchange is entering its final stage before going live. The cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion leads the project, SolidProof verified every contract before presale opened, and Pepeto is built on Ethereum, the network where institutions parked $12.4 billion through ETFs and where every major bank sees recovery to $7,500 or higher.

Shiba Inu proved meme culture creates billions when the community believes, but Shiba had no exchange, no bridge, and no former Binance executive. Pepeto has all of it, and the presale accelerates because early buyers keep coming back as every update proves the team delivers. The new crypto conversation across social media and crypto news outlets is shifting toward Pepeto faster than anything since Shiba went viral, and presale pricing will not exist once trading begins.

Conclusion

Ethereum created wealth that changed lives for the people who accumulated before the world understood smart contracts, and the ethereum price prediction targeting $7,500 to $17,500 confirms the next chapter is beginning.

Every cycle teaches the same lesson: the people who made real money positioned during the quiet and held through the noise. Pepeto is the new crypto built on Ethereum with a completed platform, a former Binance executive on the team, and a community buying again because they see what this becomes after launch. Visit the Pepeto official website while the presale is open, because the moment the exchange goes live this price becomes a memory and the people inside become the story everyone else wishes they had joined.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the ethereum price prediction for 2026?

The ethereum price prediction targets $7,500 from Standard Chartered, $5,440 to $6,400 from Citi, and $10,000 to $17,500 from analyst Michael van de Poppe as institutional capital accelerates into the network.

What new crypto is gaining attention on Ethereum right now?

The new crypto gaining the most attention is Pepeto, an Ethereum based project with a completed platform interface and a former Binance executive on the team, with a presale past $7.88 million as buyers keep returning.

Why are people comparing Pepeto to early Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu created $40 billion with pure meme culture and no infrastructure, and Pepeto carries that same viral energy except with a verified exchange, AI screening, and a former Binance executive behind the architecture, which is why the crypto news coverage keeps growing.