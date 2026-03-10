‘Insane Pools’ Star Lucas Congdon Designs $2 Million Private Resort at $14.5M Naples Riverfront Estate

LISTING LINK:

NAPLES, Fla., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Naples riverfront estate featuring a $2 million private backyard designed by Lucas Congdon, star of the television series Insane Pools: Off the Deep End on Animal Planet, has entered the market at 325 Cocohatchee Boulevard for $14,500,000.

Set across 3.29 gated acres along the Cocohatchee River with direct Gulf access, the 2021-built residence pairs waterfront acreage with a nationally recognized resort-style outdoor environment. The property is marketed exclusively by Jay Westerlund, global real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Bonita Springs office. Listing details may be viewed here.

The estate’s defining element is its Lucas Lagoons-designed backyard, where natural stone anchors a multi-level saltwater pool with a bubbling spa, waterfalls, fire bowls and waterslide. A propane firepit, integrated sound system and layered landscape lighting create a fully immersive setting designed for large-scale entertaining.

Covered outdoor living areas with wood ceilings and a gas stone fireplace connect to a fully equipped outdoor kitchen featuring an Alfresco grill and hibachi station. A private putting green and multiple gathering spaces reinforce the property’s self-contained resort layout along the river.

Inside, white oak flooring, exposed beams and brick detailing introduce architectural warmth. The kitchen includes a La Cornue gas range, dual Sub-Zero refrigeration and quartzite surfaces. A detached guest house and garage capacity for up to 10 vehicles, including lift capability, add flexibility and collector appeal.

Along the riverfront, a private illuminated dock with two boat lifts and two jet ski lifts provides direct access to the Gulf. In a Naples market where waterfront acreage is increasingly limited, the property delivers immediate ownership of a completed estate anchored by one of Southwest Florida’s most elaborate residential outdoor environments.

“Properties that combine this level of acreage, Gulf access and nationally recognized outdoor design are exceptionally rare in Naples,” said Jay Westerlund, global real estate advisor, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Bonita Springs. “The Lucas Congdon installation alone positions this estate in a category of its own, offering a private resort experience that would be difficult to replicate in today’s construction environment.”

