MetalCloak Advances Off-Road Suspension with Expanded RockSport BLACK Line

Rancho Cordova, CA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalCloak, the industry leader in high-performance suspension systems and precision off-road engineering, today announced the continued expansion of its RockSport BLACK product line... a growing family of next-generation suspension and control components engineered to elevate traction, durability, and ride quality for modern off-road vehicles.

The new RockSport Black XD Steering Damper, part of the growing line of RockSport BLACK Precision Engineered Product from Metalcloak

Developed through extensive in-house engineering, testing, and real-world validation, the RockSport BLACK line reflects MetalCloak’s commitment to building performance components that excel both on the trail and on the road.

RockSport BLACK Adjustable Reservoir Shocks

At the center of the lineup are the RockSport BLACK Adjustable Reservoir Shocks, which have quickly become one of MetalCloak’s most sought-after suspension upgrades. Precision engineered and manufactured in the USA, these shocks deliver tunable damping performance for technical trail driving, daily commuting, and high-speed off-road use.

Available for Jeep JK, JL, and JT platforms, Ram trucks, and the Ineos Grenadier, the RockSport BLACK shocks incorporate MetalCloak’s patented shock technologies, including parabolic internal valving designed to deliver a smoother transition through the damping curve while maintaining control under extreme articulation.

Key features include:

• Large-diameter aluminum bodies with heavy-wall construction

• Remote reservoirs for improved cooling and consistent damping

• Oversized mounting hardware for strength and durability

• Multi-position compression adjustment for easy ride tuning

• Patented parabolic valving for progressive damping response

The result is a shock system that delivers both comfort and control allowing drivers to dial in performance for highway driving, expedition travel, or demanding trail conditions.

RockSport BLACK Coilovers for Bronco

Designed specifically for the Ford Bronco 6G, the RockSport BLACK Coilovers bring race-inspired suspension performance to the modern Bronco platform.

Built around American-made remote-reservoir dampers featuring MetalCloak’s patented parabolic valving technology, the coilovers provide an ideal balance between high-speed damping control and supple articulation over rough terrain.

Eight-stage compression adjustment allows drivers to fine-tune ride quality, while adjustable preload and ride height provide flexibility for different tire sizes, loads, and driving conditions. Heavy-duty materials and precision manufacturing ensure durability for the harshest off-road environments.

RockSport BLACK XD Adjustable Steering Damper

Expanding the RockSport BLACK family beyond shocks, MetalCloak also introduced the RockSport BLACK XD Adjustable Steering Damper for Wrangler and Gladiator platforms.

Engineered with a balanced through-shaft design, the stabilizer delivers consistent damping in both steering directions while reducing feedback and improving steering precision. A six-position adjustment system allows drivers to dial in steering feel for larger tires, heavier builds, or rugged trail conditions.

RockSport 6Pak BLACK: The Patented 6Pak Reinvented

MetalCloak’s suspension heritage includes the patented 6Pak shock system, widely recognized across the off-road industry for delivering exceptional long-travel articulation and ride control.

The newly redesigned RockSport 6Pak BLACK builds on this patented technology with updated materials, modern finishes, and refined valving tuned for today’s high-performance Jeep builds.

Unlike conventional shocks, the patented 6Pak design uses an innovative multi-stage architecture that allows extended suspension travel while maintaining stability and damping control. The result is improved articulation, greater traction on uneven terrain, and a smoother ride across both slow-speed rock crawling and faster trail driving.

RockSport HydraStrike Hydraulic Bump Stop

Completing the system is the RockSport HydraStrike Hydraulic Bump Stop, an advanced impact-management solution designed for Wrangler and Gladiator platforms.

Unlike traditional emulsion-style bump stops, HydraStrike utilizes a floating piston and internal reservoir to deliver smooth, consistent damping during hard suspension compression. Oversized seals, PTFE-lined bearings, and robust construction help ensure long service life and reliable performance during repeated impacts.

Engineered for Real-World Performance

“Each RockSport BLACK product we release reinforces MetalCloak’s mission: to design and build suspension components that perform exceptionally under even the toughest real-world conditions,” said Matson Breakey, co-founder of MetalCloak.

“From our patented 6Pak shocks to our parabolic-valved reservoir shocks and coilovers, every RockSport BLACK product reflects our commitment to engineering innovation and real-world performance… giving drivers greater confidence, capability, and control wherever they travel.”

Availability

The complete RockSport BLACK lineup... including adjustable reservoir shocks, coilovers, steering dampers, the patented 6Pak BLACK shocks, and HydraStrike hydraulic bump stops... is available now through MetalCloak’s website and Authorized Installers worldwide.

About Metalcloak

Based in Northern California, MetalCloak is a premier American manufacturer of on- and off-road performance suspension systems, lift kits, drivetrain components, body armor, and trail-proven hardware for Jeep, Bronco, Toyota, Grenadier, and Ram platforms. Known for data-driven engineering, real-world testing, and vehicle-specific design, MetalCloak builds components that deliver capability, durability, and confidence both on the pavement and on the trail. With a deep commitment to innovation, education, and community, MetalCloak supports the off-road lifestyle through hands-on testing, technical transparency, and products designed to work as complete vehicle systems — redefining what enthusiasts can expect from American-made off-road engineering.

Press Inquiries

Matson Breakey

matson [at] metalcloak.com

(916) 631-8071

https://metalcloak.com

2484 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

United States of America