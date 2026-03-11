Propr® Introduces Propr Paste, Completing Its Clinically Inspired System for Gentle, Long-Term Oral Health

New York, NY, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propr®, the fluoride free oral care brand founded by leading periodontist and educator Dr. Jack Gruber, today announced the launch of Propr Paste, the third product in the Propr family and a key milestone in the brand’s mission to redefine everyday oral hygiene through gentler, smarter design.





Propr’s product journey began with the Propr Brush, a revolutionary toothbrush designed to eliminate abrasive nylon bristles in favor of Medical Grade TPE super-soft scrubbers that clean effectively while protecting teeth and gums. The brand then expanded into interdental care with Propr Picks, offering a more forgiving alternative to traditional floss and rigid plastic picks that can contribute to gum irritation when used daily.

With the introduction of Propr Paste, the brand now delivers a complete oral care system designed to work in harmony, addressing brushing, interdental cleaning, and toothpaste formulation through a single, clinically informed philosophy.

“Most oral care products are developed in isolation,” said Dr. Gruber. “We designed Propr as a system because the mouth experiences everything together, twice a day, every day.”

Traditional toothpastes often rely on abrasive agents to achieve a strong cleaning sensation. Over time, repeated exposure to these abrasives, especially when paired with aggressive brushing tools, can contribute to gum irritation and enamel wear. Propr Paste was developed to avoid this cycle.

Formulated to be non-abrasive and gum-friendly, Propr Paste supports effective plaque removal while minimizing disruption to delicate oral tissues. When paired with the Propr Brush and Propr Picks, it helps users maintain cleanliness without compounding daily stress on teeth and gums.

Key benefits of Propr Paste include:

Gentle, effective daily cleansing





Reduced cumulative wear on enamel and gum tissue





Seamless compatibility with Propr Brush and Propr Picks





Designed for sensitive mouths and long-term use











Propr Paste is suitable for adults and children alike, as well as individuals with gum sensitivity, periodontal concerns or dental restorations. Its formulation reflects Propr’s broader commitment to preventive care, focusing on preservation rather than aggressive intervention.

“The goal isn’t to scrub harder,” Dr. Gruber added. “It’s to care better, over a lifetime.”

The launch of Propr Paste marks a significant step forward for Propr as it continues to expand its ecosystem of oral care solutions rooted in clinical experience and material innovation.

Propr Paste is now available for purchase. To learn more about Propr and its growing family of oral care products, visit proprdental.com.

About Propr®

Propr is an oral care company founded on the belief that better tools lead to better health. Invented by periodontist Dr. Jack Gruber, Propr develops innovative products designed to protect teeth and gums while supporting lifelong oral wellness.