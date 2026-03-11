DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE: DEC; LSE: DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback announced on February 26, 2026, the Company has purchased 3,750,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $14.311 per Share through Citigroup in connection with the underwritten public offering of 7,501,585 Shares by certain funds or entities managed by an affiliate of EIG (collectively, the “Selling Stockholder”). Following the closing, EIG will no longer own any Shares of Diversified. The Shares repurchased will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: March 10, 2025 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 3,750,000 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): $14.311 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): $14.311 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): $14.311

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 72,320,756 Shares in issue, and no Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 72,350,756 Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.