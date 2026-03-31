Miscellaneous

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

US25520W1071



Issuer Name

Diversified Energy Company



UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK



2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.



City of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis



Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States



4. Details of the shareholder



Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above



City of registered office (if applicable)



Country of registered office (if applicable)



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Feb-2026



6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Mar-2026



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting

rights attached

to shares (total

of 8.A) % of voting rights

through financial

instruments (total

of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both

in % (8.A +

8.B) Total number

of voting

rights held in

issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.056000 0.000000 5.056000 3945895 Position of previous notification (if applicable)



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of

shares ISIN code(if

possible) Number of

direct voting

rights

(DTR5.1) Number of indirect

voting rights

(DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting

rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect

voting rights

(DTR5.2.1) US25520W1071 0 3945895 0.000000 5.056000 Sub Total 8.A 3945895 5.056000%



8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/conversion

period Number of voting rights that

may be acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/converted % of

voting

rights Sub Total 8.B1



8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/conversion

period Physical or cash

settlement Number of

voting rights % of

voting

rights Sub Total 8.B2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)





Ultimate

controlling person Name of controlled

undertaking % of voting

rights if it

equals or is

higher than the

notifiable threshold % of voting

rights through

financial

instruments if it

equals or is

higher than the

notifiable

threshold Total of both if it

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

threshold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 1) 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Ameriprise Trust Company 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 2) 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%



10. In case of proxy voting



Name of the proxy holder



The number and % of voting rights held



The date until which the voting rights will be held



11. Additional Information

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.



Ameriprise Trust Company is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.



12. Date of Completion

30-Mar-2026



13. Place Of Completion

London, UK



