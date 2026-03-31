Miscellaneous

 | Source: Diversified Energy PLC Diversified Energy PLC

Birmingham, AL (USA)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

US25520W1071 


Issuer Name

Diversified Energy Company 


UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK 


2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name 

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 


City of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis 


Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States 


4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

 


City of registered office (if applicable)

 


Country of registered office (if applicable)

 


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Feb-2026 


6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Mar-2026 


7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting
rights attached
to shares (total
of 8.A) 		% of voting rights
through financial
instruments (total
of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both
in % (8.A +
8.B) 		Total number
of voting
rights held in
issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.0560000.0000005.0560003945895
Position of previous notification (if applicable)    


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of
shares ISIN code(if
possible)		Number of
direct voting
rights
(DTR5.1)		Number of indirect
voting rights
(DTR5.2.1)		% of direct voting
rights (DTR5.1)		% of indirect
voting rights
(DTR5.2.1)
US25520W1071039458950.0000005.056000
Sub Total 8.A39458955.056000%


8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date		Exercise/conversion
period		Number of voting rights that
may be acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/converted		% of
voting
rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of
financial
instrument		Expiration
date		Exercise/conversion
period		Physical or cash
settlement		Number of
voting rights		% of
voting
rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)


Ultimate
controlling person		Name of controlled
undertaking		% of voting
rights if it
equals or is
higher than the
notifiable threshold		% of voting
rights through
financial
instruments if it
equals or is
higher than the
notifiable
threshold		Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 1) 0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Ameriprise Trust Company0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 2) 0.0000000.0000000.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC0.0000000.0000000.000000%


10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder 

 


The number and % of voting rights held

 


The date until which the voting rights will be held

 


11. Additional Information

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Ameriprise Trust Company is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.


12. Date of Completion

30-Mar-2026 


13. Place Of Completion

London, UK



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