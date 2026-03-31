Miscellaneous

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
|US25520W1071
Issuer Name
|Diversified Energy Company
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
|Minneapolis
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|04-Feb-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|30-Mar-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting
rights attached
to shares (total
of 8.A)
|% of voting rights
through financial
instruments (total
of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both
in % (8.A +
8.B)
|Total number
of voting
rights held in
issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.056000
|0.000000
|5.056000
|3945895
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of
shares ISIN code(if
possible)
|Number of
direct voting
rights
(DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect
voting rights
(DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting
rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect
voting rights
(DTR5.2.1)
|US25520W1071
|0
|3945895
|0.000000
|5.056000
|Sub Total 8.A
|3945895
|5.056000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/conversion
period
|Number of voting rights that
may be acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/converted
|% of
voting
rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of
financial
instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/conversion
period
|Physical or cash
settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of
voting
rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate
controlling person
|Name of controlled
undertaking
|% of voting
rights if it
equals or is
higher than the
notifiable threshold
|% of voting
rights through
financial
instruments if it
equals or is
higher than the
notifiable
threshold
|Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 1)
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|Ameriprise Trust Company
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 2)
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
|Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Ameriprise Trust Company is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
12. Date of Completion
|30-Mar-2026
13. Place Of Completion
|London, UK