Results of Annual General Meeting

Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC), is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, 2026 were duly passed. The voting results are shown below:
|Resolution
|For
|%
|Against
|%
|Abstain
|1
|To re-elect David E. Johnson
|37,027,433
|98.7
|507,190
|1.4
|18,305
|2
|To re-elect Robert Russell Hutson, Jr.
|37,006,713
|98.6
|530,249
|1.4
|15,966
|3
|To re-elect Kathryn Z. Klaber
|34,637,577
|92.3
|2,893,591
|7.7
|21,760
|4
|To re-elect Martin K. Thomas
|36,674,226
|97.7
|860,254
|2.3
|18,448
|5
|To re-elect David J. Turner, Jr.
|36,698,854
|97.8
|835,722
|2.2
|18,352
|6
|Ratification of Independent Auditors
|43,483,877
|99.9
|33,369
|0.1
|17,284
|7
|Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|36,892,924
|98.2
|258,439
|0.7
|401,565
|Resolution
|1 Year
|%
|2 Years
|%
|3 Years
|%
|Abstain
|8
|Advisory Vote on Frequency of Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation
|36,920,265
|98.3
|28,498
|0.1
|233,475
|0.6
|370,690
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.div.energy.
For further information, please contact:
|Diversified Energy Company
|+1 973 856 2757
|Doug Kris
|dkris@dgoc.com
|www.div.energy
|FTI Consulting
|dec@fticonsulting.com
|U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations
About Diversified Energy Company
Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.