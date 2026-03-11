Bitget and B2C2 Partner to Strengthen Institutional Market Access



VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a strategic partnership with B2C2 , a global leader in institutional digital asset trading. The collaboration brings B2C2's deep, reliable liquidity and execution capabilities to Bitget's institutional ecosystem.

B2C2, founded in 2015 and majority-owned by SBI, the Japanese financial group, is recognised globally for pioneering institutional digital asset market-making and OTC electronic trading.



The company offers consistent liquidity provision with competitive bid-ask spreads, robust credit offerings to eligible counterparties for improved capital utilisation, and efficient settlement. It serves hedge funds, asset managers, brokers, exchanges, and traditional financial institutions active in digital asset markets.



Through the partnership, Bitget is integrating B2C2 as a liquidity provider for access to tighter spreads and more consistent fill quality across varying market conditions.

“For institutional traders, execution quality and reliable liquidity are foundational to performance,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Working with B2C2 strengthens the liquidity layer of the platform, which is essential for supporting institutional participation and improving execution quality across markets. It’s a step toward making the UEX model function at a real institutional scale.”



"This partnership expands market access for both firms," said Thomas Restout, Group CEO at B2C2. "We're delighted to work with Bitget — one of the leading global exchanges — to bring deeper, more reliable markets to their institutional clients across spot and derivatives."

The partnership marks the latest step in Bitget's push to build institutional-grade infrastructure and trading efficiency across its platform, and in B2C2's continued expansion of its liquidity network to leading global venues.



About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users with access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenised stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals, including gold. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™, and has partnered with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads the tokenised TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees across 150 regions worldwide.

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. Independent financial advice should always be sought. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. Please refer to our Terms of Use for further information.

About B2C2

B2C2 is a global leader in institutional liquidity for digital assets. Founded in 2015, we are trusted by blue chip hedge funds, institutional managers, brokers, crypto exchanges, and crypto foundations. We provide deep, reliable liquidity and pricing in crypto, delivering seamless execution 24/7/365. Majority owned and backed by Japanese financial conglomerate, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Japan, Singapore, France and Luxembourg.

B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Products may be provided by different members of the B2C2 group of companies, depending on the jurisdiction of the client and the regulatory status of the product and/or B2C2 group member. B2C2 is a registered trademark.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any financial instruments or services, or to enter into any transaction or trading relationship. Any products and services described are provided by relevant group entities only where permitted, and are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and client eligibility requirements. Certain statements may be forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially.

