JLT Mobile Computers and QUAD GmbH Advanced Systems Announce Strategic Partnership in the DACH Market

Växjö, Sweden, 11 March 2026 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces a strategic partnership with QUAD GmbH Advanced Systems. The partnership significantly strengthens JLT’s presence in the German spoken countries by combining proven rugged technology with deep local market expertise and system integration capabilities.

Strengthening Industrial and Logistics Solutions

Through this partnership, customers, system integrators and resellers in German‑speaking Europe will gain access to a comprehensive portfolio of rugged vehicle‑mounted and forklift terminals for logistics, manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, ports, and other industrial applications. QUAD GmbH will provide local consulting, system integration, and customer support, ensuring customers receive tailored solutions and reliable project implementation.

As part of the partnership, JLT Mobile Computers and QUAD GmbH Advanced Systems will jointly exhibit at LogiMAT 2026, March 24–26 at Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre. Visitors are welcome to stop by Hall 4, Stand 4G76 to meet the teams and learn more about the combined rugged forklift terminal offering. Read more about JLT at LogiMAT.

Rugged Performance for Harsh Environments

As part of the portfolio, QUAD GmbH will now offer rugged terminals in 10”, 12”, and 15” display sizes, designed for reliable operation in extreme conditions such as cold storage, vibration, dust, humidity, and continuous 24/7 use.

Executive Statements

With JLT Mobile Computers, we have gained a highly experienced partner with a long-standing reputation for quality and innovation in rugged vehicle computing,” says Andrew Wey, Managing Director of QUAD GmbH. “JLT’s solutions complement our portfolio perfectly and enable us to support our partners in the DACH region with durable, highly available systems for mission-critical applications

QUAD combines strong market access in German‑speaking regions with deep expertise in industrial IT solutions,” says **Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. “Together, we can further expand our presence in the industry, transport, and logistics markets and provide customers with reliable, long‑term vehicle computing solutions.”

By partnering with QUAD, JLT ensures that customers in the DACH market benefit not only from proven rugged hardware, but also from professional consulting, technical expertise, and long‑term project support tailored to industry‑specific requirements.

JLT Sales Contact – DACH Market

To further support customers and partners in the region, Danny Dierckx, Channel & Solution Director Europe at JLT Mobile Computers, serves as the primary sales contact for the DACH market, working closely with QUAD to drive partner engagement and market development

This partnership highlights both companies' mutual dedication to providing reliable, high-performance, and advanced forklift computing solutions tailored for mission-critical industrial environments.

For more information about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company's products, services and solutions, visit jltmobile.com.

Reader enquiries Press contact Certified Adviser JLT Mobile Computers Group pressrelease@pr.jltmobile.com Eminova Fondkommission AB Per Holmberg, CEO Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 adviser@eminova.se per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

About QUAD GmbH. Consulting + Distribution

For over 30 years, QUAD has been present in Europe as a distributor and consulting platform for cash register technologies, kiosk solutions, barcode technology, label printing and mobile data capture for single-user and cross-border installations. Classified as a ‘business solution’ since 2025, their teams are dedicated to the ever-growing range of technologies in retail and catering.

QUAD's second division, ‘Advanced Systems’, with OEM products, has been successfully positioning itself worldwide for many years as a supplier of scan and RFID modules for installation in systems and products, with offices in France, Italy and the UK. The integrated ‘ITL – Industry/Transport/Logistics’ team expands the range of products on offer with its expertise in the auto-ID environment, providing production-ready IT and auto-ID solutions for the automotive and accessories industries.

QUAD supports thier partners from consultation to installation – with individual solutions and a selection of the best products - in the investment future-proof and suitable for the budget.