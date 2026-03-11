MEXC Gold Futures Up 123%; Geopolitical Uncertainty Fuels Crypto-Metal Derivatives Surge





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, has released the latest trading data for its precious metal futures market.

Following the heightened geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran on February 28, volatility in the global precious metals market has increased significantly. International gold prices rose by over 3%, with silver also trending upward during the same period. This surge in price movements has prompted a notable increase in trading activity within related derivatives markets.

Data from the MEXC platform shows that trading volume for the GOLD(XAUT)USDT futures increased by 123% on March 3 compared with February 27, highlighting strong market demand for precious metals derivatives. Wherever possible, MEXC aims to support its users by leveraging its liquidity capacity to meet the growing demand.

Amid the sudden escalation of tensions in the Middle East, gold's traditional role as a safe-haven asset has once again come into focus. The sustained rise in gold and silver prices has attracted a large number of investors seeking to participate in the rally.

As of March 4, the trading volume for the MEXC GOLD(XAUT)USDT futures recorded a 35% increase compared to the previous 7-day period, alongside a corresponding 34% growth in the number of active traders. The SILVER(XAG)USDT futures showed similar momentum , with a 34% increase in trading volume over the same 7-day period and a 50% increase in the number of participating traders. As an asset possessing both safe-haven and industrial attributes, silver demonstrated high correlation and resilience during this period. The faster growth in trader participation relative to trading volume suggests broad market engagement in the current market trend.

Unlike traditional financial markets, centralized cryptocurrency exchanges operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing traders to respond immediately to global developments. This continuous trading environment enables investors to quickly adjust positions for both hedging and speculative purposes when geopolitical events unfold.

The outbreak of the geopolitical tensions signals a new period of volatility in the global geopolitical landscape. As global risk aversion increases, the strategic allocation value of gold and silver continues to garner significant market attention.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.



MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e147afa6-4249-4228-8652-ed4d38e080e3