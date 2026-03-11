Dropship China Pro Expands Dropshipping Supplier Network to Meet Growing US E-commerce Demand

Los Angeles, CA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA - March 11, 2026 - -

Dropship China Pro, a global e-commerce fulfillment company serving online sellers since 2016, is expanding its verified dropshipping supplier network to address the rapidly growing demand for integrated China sourcing and US-based fulfillment services. The expansion connects US e-commerce sellers directly to China manufacturing while providing domestic delivery through dual-coast warehouses in Los Angeles and New Jersey.

The global dropshipping market, valued at $365 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $1.25 trillion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 22 percent. North America currently holds 33 percent of the global market share, with the US market expected to maintain a 20.2 percent growth rate through 2030. This growth has created unprecedented demand for consolidated fulfillment solutions that eliminate the complexity of managing multiple vendors.

"The fragmentation between sourcing and fulfillment has become the single biggest bottleneck for US sellers trying to scale their operations," said Sackod Diadie, Director of Operations at Dropship China Pro. "By consolidating these services under one verified dropshipping supplier, we're removing the operational complexity that prevents sellers from focusing on growth. Our hybrid model delivers China's cost advantages with the speed American customers expect."

Recent industry data reveals that 64 percent of e-commerce sellers identify shipping delays as their primary operational challenge. Traditional dropshipping models, which typically involve 15 to 30-day shipping times from China, struggle to meet modern consumer expectations where 88 percent of buyers consider fast delivery a key purchasing factor. Shipping delays alone account for 22 percent of cart abandonments, directly impacting seller revenue.

Dropship China Pro's expanded network addresses these challenges through its hybrid fulfillment model, combining cost-effective China sourcing with strategically located US warehouses. The company operates fulfillment centers in Hangzhou and Dongguan, China, alongside facilities in California and New Jersey, enabling 2 to 4-day domestic delivery for US-based sellers. This infrastructure supports over 30,000 daily parcel shipments across 13 global locations.

Market analysts note that consolidation among best US dropshipping suppliers represents a natural evolution as the industry matures. The trend toward integrated services reflects sellers' need for simplified operations, improved margins, and faster delivery times to remain competitive in an increasingly demanding marketplace.

The company serves more than 2,500 active e-commerce stores across dropshipping, print-on-demand, and private label business models. Its comprehensive service portfolio includes factory-level sourcing, quality inspection with an error rate below 0.1 percent, private labeling, and global fulfillment services. Each client receives dedicated account management support to ensure smooth operations across the entire supply chain.

Dropship China Pro maintains a 4.9-star Trustpilot rating based on over 128 customer reviews, reflecting consistent service delivery across its eight years of operation. The company's expansion comes as US e-commerce sellers increasingly seek single-source solutions that can handle both product sourcing and rapid fulfillment without sacrificing quality or reliability.

