Beyond Air to Participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference in March

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) ("Beyond Air" or the "Company"), a commercial stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients, today announced that Steve Lisi, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air, will participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference being held March 22nd to 24th in Laguna Niguel, CA.

38th Annual Roth Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings Presentation Date: Monday, March 23 at 8:00am PT Participant: Steve Lisi, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air Live Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/kKmFFrbEes9oUCyrRFmQ5N/guest_book?session_id=LxtopFpYTZL68pJiouzW2f





An archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.beyondair.net/news-events/events for 90 days following the event.

About Beyond Air®, Inc.

Beyond Air is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The Company has received FDA approval and CE Mark for its first system, LungFit PH, for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. Beyond Air is currently advancing its other revolutionary LungFit systems in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as viral community-acquired pneumonia (including COVID-19) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM).

Additionally, Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, is investigating ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

