Lighter. Cheaper. Funner. Pub Light Is Here.

BEND, Ore., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pub Beer, the Cheap Fun beer brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced the launch of Pub Light, a new American-style light lager built for easy drinking and long hangs. With 99 calories and 4% ABV, Pub Light delivers everything fans expect from Pub Beer — just lighter, cheaper, and funner.





Pub Light skips additives, gimmicks, and over‑engineered tasting notes in favor of what actually matters. Brewed with 100% malt and made without sugar, corn, rice, or filler ingredients, Pub Light is clean, crisp, and dry — a no‑nonsense lager designed to keep the good times going.

Born from Pub Beer’s “Cheap Fun” mindset, Pub Light is the lighter side of the lineup, approachable, highly drinkable, and built for good times that don’t require a rulebook. It’s the kind of beer you enjoy.

“We took everything we love about Pub Beer, tore it apart, built it back better, and landed on a brand-new recipe that’s lighter, and easier,” said Moo Eakin, Senior Brand Manager, Pub Beer. “It’s cold, crisp and the beer you wish you grabbed sooner.”

Pub Light is available now at select restaurants, bars, and retailers across the Pacific Northwest.

Available in:

16oz 6packs

12oz 18packs

For more information on Pub Light and the rest of the Cheap Fun family, visit cheapfunbeer.com .

Enjoy responsibly. Must be 21+ to purchase and consume.

About Pub Beer

Cheap Fun is what happens when your heart says yes and your wallet says no. Born from the cult-favorites Pub Beer and Pub Cerveza, Cheap Fun. doesn’t do fancy tasting notes, hop-forward buzzwords or over-the-top packaging—just cold, easy-drinking beer crafted for good times, which is the only thing we take seriously around here. For more information, visit: cheapfunbeer.com

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

