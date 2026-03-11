Calian VENTURES and Tessellate Robotics Advance Autonomous Navigation for Arctic Defence

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) and Tessellate Robotics, a Quebec-based leader in rugged autonomous navigation systems, today announced a new collaboration under Calian VENTURES to integrate, test and scale next-generation autonomous navigation technologies for defence operations in complex environments, including Canada’s Arctic.

Through this collaboration, Calian will integrate its precision GNSS antennas, positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) technologies and robotic software with Tessellate’s advanced navigation and inspection technologies to create a hybrid, defence-ready autonomous capability designed to operate where traditional satellite-based navigation systems are degraded, unreliable or denied.

The partnership includes joint validation efforts intended to accelerate Tessellate’s growth and speed to market while strengthening Canadian sovereign capability in autonomous systems.

“Canada’s North presents some of the most demanding navigation challenges in the world and operating in Arctic conditions requires more than autonomy alone,” said Dominic Baril, CEO, Tessellate Robotics. “By working with the right partners, like Calian and leveraging VENTURES, we can combine deep technical expertise and complementary capabilities to rigorously test, validate and ultimately deliver cutting-edge autonomous navigation systems for terrestrial and aerial platforms—supporting Canada and NATO’s defence priorities and interoperability.”

As a first step, the companies are conducting joint validation and field testing immediately, with the first operational deployment of the integrated system scheduled this March during Operation Nanook in the Arctic. This environment—characterized by low satellite geometry, harsh terrain and extreme weather—provides one of the most demanding testbeds in the world for resilient navigation technologies.

As Chris Pogue, President, Defence & Space, Calian Group, noted, assured navigation in contested environments is no longer optional. “As Canada strengthens its Arctic presence and advances NORAD modernization, assured navigation in GPS-denied environments is becoming a strategic requirement,” he said. “Through Calian VENTURES, we are partnering with high-potential Canadian innovators like Tessellate to accelerate the development of sovereign, deployable capability. Together, we are delivering autonomous systems that operate reliably in the North today and evolve to meet tomorrow’s defence demands.”

Assured Autonomy for the North

As Canada reinforces its northern sovereignty and advances NORAD modernization under its recently released Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS), assured PNT capabilities have become a strategic imperative. Modern defence operations increasingly depend on autonomous systems that can operate in contested and GPS-degraded environments—particularly in the Arctic, where extreme conditions and limited satellite coverage make resilient navigation mission critical.

By combining Tessellate’s high-performance GPS-denied navigation with Calian’s advanced GNSS and resilient PNT capabilities, the collaboration delivers:

Assured Navigation in GPS-Denied Environments: Reliable autonomous operation when satellite signals are disrupted, jammed or unavailable.

Reliable autonomous operation when satellite signals are disrupted, jammed or unavailable. Arctic-Ready Performance: Systems validated for harsh, low-visibility and winter conditions unique to Canada’s North.

Systems validated for harsh, low-visibility and winter conditions unique to Canada’s North. C5ISRT-Aligned Integration: Autonomous navigation capability designed to integrate with modern command, control and digital defence architectures.

Autonomous navigation capability designed to integrate with modern command, control and digital defence architectures. Dual-Use Flexibility: Technology applicable across defence, energy, mining and critical infrastructure sectors.





Together, Calian and Tessellate are advancing deployable autonomy that enhances situational awareness, operational reach and resilience in strategically vital environments.

About Tessellate

Tessellate develops advanced LiDAR-based localization and mapping systems capable of operating in complex terrain—including Arctic winter conditions, boreal forests, underground infrastructure and remote environments. The company specializes in GPS-denied (GNSS-denied) navigation, enabling reliable positioning even in environments where satellite signals are unavailable or compromised.

In addition to its work in defense and remote operations, Tessellate is deeply involved in the mining and energy sectors, where its resilient sensing and mapping technologies enable safer, more efficient inspection of high-risk and high-value critical infrastructure.

The company is recognized as one of three global winners of the DARPA Subterranean Challenge and has been selected by the Government of Canada as one of 19 strategic companies contributing to NORAD modernization through the IDEaS S&T program.

About Calian

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

