Calian Signs Over $200M in Q2 Canadian Defence Contracts

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) today announced the company has signed over $200M in new, renewed and extended contracts to support the Canadian defence industry in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, underscoring the company’s position as a mission-critical partner to Canada in their renewed defence mission.

The contracts come as Canada crosses the two per cent GDP defence spending threshold and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) achieving its highest recruitment levels in over 30 years. Demand for mission-critical solutions continues to grow across training, health services and operational support—driving new contract awards, extensions and program expansions.

Training: Supporting expanded military training, including joint, collective and individual training programs, including Next Generation simulation-based immersive environments—enabling forces to train as they will fight and operate effectively in complex, multi-domain operations.

Supporting expanded military training, including joint, collective and individual training programs, including Next Generation simulation-based immersive environments—enabling forces to train as they will fight and operate effectively in complex, multi-domain operations. Health Services: Delivering essential healthcare for a growing force—ensuring the health and wellness of all military personnel.

Delivering essential healthcare for a growing force—ensuring the health and wellness of all military personnel. IT, Technology & Cyber Solutions: Strengthening IT infrastructure, system orchestration and cyber resilience for operations in contested digital environments.

Strengthening IT infrastructure, system orchestration and cyber resilience for operations in contested digital environments. Space Communications & Connectivity: Advancing sovereign space and communication capabilities, GNSS positioning and secure connectivity.

Advancing sovereign space and communication capabilities, GNSS positioning and secure connectivity. Manufacturing & Engineering: Advanced manufacturing and engineering services to defence OEM partners—strengthening sovereign supply chain resilience and sustaining mission-critical equipment and capabilities.



About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

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DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com