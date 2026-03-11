Licensing Expo Event Planner Goes Live: Start Securing Meetings Today

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ Licensing Expo announces the highly anticipated Event Planner platform is now live, marking a key milestone in the lead-up to Licensing Expo 2026, the world's most influential event for licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations (May 19-21, Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada). Designed to optimize networking and business opportunities, the Event Planner empowers attendees to start scheduling meetings with top exhibitors and industry leaders ahead of the event for a productive and seamless experience.

With the platform now open, attendees are encouraged to register early to gain access to the Event Planner and begin building schedules. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, delivering personalized recommendations to help attendees connect with the right people and maximize time at the event.





Why Plan Ahead?

Licensing Expo, sponsored by industry association Licensing International, is renowned for its meetings-driven format, with diaries for major exhibitors and key players filling up 4-6 weeks before the event. Early access to the Event Planner ensures attendees can secure meetings with high-demand brands. This year’s exhibitor list includes 5,000+ brands represented, with industry heavyweights from food & beverage, fashion, gaming, heritage, sports, toys & games, celebrity, FMCG and entertainment sectors.

Major exhibitors include The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Liquid Death, The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), NASCAR, Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO, Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Discovery.





"Planning your meetings ahead is absolutely essential to making the most of your Licensing Expo experience," shares Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group. "Last year, we saw a record-breaking 10,000+ meetings take place through the Event Planner, proving just how valuable this platform is for building successful connections leading up to the expo. Do not wait, start planning now to ensure you secure the meetings that matter most to your business goals."

What is New This Year?

The Event Planner has been upgraded to deliver an even more intuitive and efficient experience, based on direct customer feedback from last year. Now including AI-powered matchmaking, the platform enables users to discover the most relevant connections tailored to their specific business goals, making every meeting impactful. A new "Saved Search" feature allows users to set up email alerts, at a daily or weekly cadence, about new people who meet their criteria, keeping them informed and connected.

Additional enhancements include a "What Days I Am Attending" setting, which helps users update their calendars and streamline scheduling while providing critical attendance insights. Finally, the introduction of "Super Search," a single, powerful search bar, allows users to effortlessly find people, brands, exhibitors, and content all in one place.





Registered Retail Presence

Retailers already signed up for Licensing Expo include Abercrombie & Fitch, Barnes & Noble, Coach, CONVERSE INC, Gap Inc., H&M, Hot Topic, Inditex S.A., Target Corporation, The Home Depot, TJX Companies, Urban Outfitters, Walmart, and Wild Cosmetics/Unilever, among thousands of other industry decision-makers who will all gain access from this week and start booking meetings.

Book Meetings Early

Register today to unlock the full potential of the Event Planner and start making connections that will drive business forward.

For more information and to register for Licensing Expo, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 12,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $369+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Licensing PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb164f0a-3e13-4f1b-83b3-ca753945d0fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6de707c7-45ff-4f85-a9b4-56bc74dce7b5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67026569-7186-40c9-86ef-a2226dfd9a33