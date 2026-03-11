Interface Systems Strengthens Alarm Monitoring Against Cellular Jamming and Break-Ins

St. Louis, MO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering remote video monitoring, commercial security systems, business intelligence and network services for multi-location enterprises, today announced the integration of JamAlert™ with its TamperShield™ alarm monitoring service. JamAlert is an advanced cellular jammer detection device from Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) designed to detect criminal attempts to disable connected alarm devices using cellular interference before a break-in occurs.

Criminals are increasingly using portable cellular jammers to block alarm communications before attempting a break-in to high-value retail environments such as jewelry stores, as well as financial institutions and museums. JamAlert monitors cellular frequencies used by alarm systems and detects abnormal signal interference. When jamming activity is identified, the device immediately triggers an alarm, providing early warning of a potential security event.

When paired with TamperShield, which monitors panel “heartbeat” communications at the Interface’s Interactive Security Operations Center (iSOC), the solution delivers layered protection that includes:

Early detection of jamming attempts at the site level

Continuous monitoring of panel connectivity at the iSOC

Live video verification to assess suspicious activity

Faster escalation, including staff notification, law enforcement dispatch and voice-down deterrence when a credible threat is confirmed

“TamperShield with JamAlert provides early visibility into sophisticated break-in attempts,” said Steve Womer, SVP of Product at Interface Systems. “Instead of discovering interference after a break-in, we can identify a jamming attempt as it begins, verify activity through video monitoring, and respond quickly. This proactive approach helps deter crime and reduce loss.”

JamAlert is compatible with both DMP and Honeywell intrusion systems. This allows businesses to enhance protection without replacing existing infrastructure.

For more information about TamperShield with JamAlert, visit https://interfacesystems.com/business-security-systems/managed-intrusion-alarm/.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider, delivering secure and scalable solutions to some of the most recognized retail, restaurant, and commercial businesses in the United States. Our advanced solutions include remote video monitoring, commercial security systems, business intelligence, and managed network and voice services, enabling enterprises to reduce risk, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences at scale.

Learn more on our blog, Making IT Happen, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Véronique Froment

veroniquef@bubbleagency.com

Kim Velasco

kimv@bubbleagency.com

Attachment