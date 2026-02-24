Interface Systems Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the Third Consecutive Year

St. Louis, MO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, networking, and business intelligence solutions to multi-location enterprises, today announced that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® Certified™ workplace for the third consecutive year, based entirely on employee feedback collected through the independent Great Place to Work Trust Index® survey.

In the 2026 survey, 82% of Interface employees said it is a great place to work, well above the 57% benchmark for typical U.S. companies.

Survey results highlighted consistent strengths across the organization:

93% of employees say they were made to feel welcome when they joined the company.

88% report they are able to take time off when needed.

88% agree that people care about each other in the organization.

86% say people are given substantial responsibility.

86% affirm that they have high trust in leadership credibility, respect, and fairness.

These results reflect a high-trust, high-accountability environment where employees are empowered to make decisions. In a managed services model supporting national retail, restaurant, and commercial enterprises, that level of ownership directly impacts service reliability, response times, and customer experience.

“At Interface, culture drives performance,” said Clay Campbell, SVP of People and Legal at Interface Systems. “When employees trust leadership and feel accountable for outcomes, they deliver better service. These results validate the intentional work we’ve done to build an environment grounded in transparency, responsibility, and respect.”

This recognition comes as Interface continues to innovate and expand its offerings, especially in proactive perimeter protection, remote video monitoring, and AI-powered security solutions. As customer environments grow more complex, the company’s emphasis on collaboration and operational discipline supports consistent execution across thousands of distributed locations.

Interface continues to invest in leadership development, career mobility programs, and employee engagement initiatives to sustain and grow its high-trust workplace culture.

As the company continues to grow, Interface is always seeking talented individuals to join its team. To find out more about career opportunities, please visit https://interfacesystems.com/join-our-team/careers/.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog, Making IT Happen, and on LinkedIn.

Attachment