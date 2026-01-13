Big Brand Tire & Service Eliminates After-Hours Break-Ins with Interface Virtual Perimeter Guard

St. Louis, MO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems , a leading managed service provider delivering remote video monitoring, commercial security systems, business intelligence, and network services for multi-location enterprises, today announced that Big Brand Tire & Service , one of the nation’s fastest-growing independent tire and automotive service providers, has eliminated costly overnight break-ins and significantly reduced trespassing and vandalism at a high-risk location. The company achieved these results by deploying Interface Virtual Perimeter Guard, an AI-powered perimeter security solution designed to deter incidents before they occur.

Operating more than 300 locations nationwide, Big Brand Tire & Service faced persistent after-hours security challenges at several sites. Store perimeters became frequent targets for trespassing, illegal encampments, and theft of high-value items, including tires and tools. Incidents also included repeated vandalism, such as broken windows and property damage, creating safety concerns and operational disruption.

“We constantly had people in the back alley, and our managers had to regularly deal with transients on the property, some of whom became hostile. Some of our locations were facing frequent break-ins, and someone would have to come in the middle of the night to often board up a broken window,” said Johnny Wedell, Retail Commercial Operations Representative, Big Brand Tire & Service.

Even relatively minor incidents, such as a broken window, could cost more than $1,000 to repair, while a single break-in resulted in damages exceeding $15,000. Beyond the direct financial impact, these events diverted staff time, increased safety risks, and disrupted day-to-day operations. The company determined that reactive security measures were no longer sufficient and began looking for a proactive solution that could deter threats before incidents occurred.

Interface deployed its AI-powered Virtual Perimeter Guard at a high-risk Big Brand Tire location using the existing network infrastructure, allowing the system to be implemented without interrupting daily operations. During an initial calibration phase, the system learned the site’s environment and activity patterns to improve detection accuracy.

Virtual Perimeter Guard uses AI-enabled cameras to distinguish genuine threats, such as people or vehicles, from environmental motion. When suspicious activity is detected, the system activates visible and audible deterrents, including strobe lights and pre-recorded audio warnings instructing individuals to leave the property. If activity persists, alerts escalate to Interface’s U.S.-based Interactive Security Operations Center, where trained security professionals issue live voice-down interventions and coordinate with law enforcement when necessary.

Following deployment, the site saw immediate and measurable results. Break-ins stopped entirely after installation, and monitoring reports showed a steep decline in trespassing and loitering as repeat offenders stopped returning. Ninety-one percent of events were resolved through automated deterrence without human intervention, and overall security activations were reduced by 65 percent within weeks.

The improvements also had a direct impact on daily operations, reducing late-night alerts and eliminating the need for overnight responses to secure the property.

“The biggest benefit of Virtual Perimeter Guard is the peace of mind that comes from knowing we’re no longer facing overnight break-ins,” said Tim Handel, Loss Prevention and Risk Management Manager, Big Brand Tire & Service.

Based on the success of the initial deployment, Big Brand Tire & Service is now evaluating a broader rollout of Virtual Perimeter Guard across additional locations as part of its perimeter security strategy.

For a more detailed case study, please visit: https://interfacesystems.com/case-study/big-brand-tire-service/

To learn more about Interface Systems, visit: https://interfacesystems.com/

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider, delivering secure and scalable solutions to some of the most recognized retail, restaurant, and commercial businesses in the United States. Our advanced solutions include remote video monitoring, commercial security systems, business intelligence, and managed network and voice services, enabling enterprises to reduce risk, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences at scale.

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service is one of the largest and fastest-growing providers of non-discretionary automotive services in the United States. Powered by its proprietary EDGE Intelligence operating system, Big Brand offers a seamless one-stop shop for tires and vehicle maintenance. Founded in 1969, the company has become the acquiror of choice in the industry and a national leader recognized for superior customer service and best-in-industry employee satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.bigbrandtire.com .

Learn more on our blog, Making IT Happen , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Attachments