iHerb Achieves Record $2.9 Billion Net Sales in Fiscal 2025

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , a leading global eCommerce retailer specializing in vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, today announced record financial and operational performance for fiscal year 2025, highlighted by generating $2.9 billion in net sales, up 19% year-over-year while significantly increasing profitability.

Sales increased in 28 of iHerb’s top 30 countries, with growth across all regions and product categories, reflecting resilient global demand and continued market share gains.

The company fulfilled more than 44 million orders during the year and served 15 million active customers worldwide. More customers are increasingly choosing iHerb as their preferred, trusted provider for their health and wellness needs – a trend supported by strong repeat purchase behavior and subscription adoption.

“Our 2025 performance reflects disciplined execution and a clear focus on building a durable, high-quality global platform,” said Emun Zabihi, Chief Executive Officer of iHerb. “We enhanced customer trust by ensuring authenticity across our global assortment, and safeguarding product integrity through our climate-controlled fulfillment network. Additionally, we further optimized our operations and continued investing in the infrastructure and governance that support long-term sustainable profitable growth.”

Deepening Customer Loyalty and Trust

Customer engagement remained a defining strength in 2025. Approximately 80% of orders came from repeat customers, demonstrating deep loyalty and satisfaction. The company’s Net Promoter Score also increased to 88, reflecting continued improvements in delivery speed, product availability, and overall customer experience and trust.

A key driver of that trust is iHerb’s commitment to authenticity and product integrity. The company sources products directly from manufacturers or authorized distributors and maintains a global network of climate-controlled facilities designed to preserve product freshness, potency, and safety.

Mobile remained the primary channel for customer engagement, supported by enhancements in personalization, local payment methods, and AI-driven product recommendations designed to create a more tailored shopping experience.

Furthermore, the rapid adoption of AutoShip & Save in 2025 reflects strengthening customer loyalty and rising demand for convenient, recurring access to everyday wellness essentials. Millions of customers across over 30 countries maintain active subscriptions with iHerb. The company saw a 370% jump in subscriptions compared to the previous year.

Expanding Access, Education and Personalization

In 2025, iHerb continued broadening its digital ecosystem to better serve consumers around the world. The company launched the iHerb Wellness Hub , providing expert-led educational content, articles, and wellness resources designed to help customers make informed health decisions and build healthy routines with confidence.

To further localize and personalize the shopping experience, iHerb added 14 new languages during the year, bringing total language support to 36 languages globally. This expansion enhances accessibility, deepens engagement, and reinforces iHerb’s role as a trusted health and wellness destination across diverse international markets.

Optimized Assortment and Proprietary Brand Momentum

Throughout 2025, iHerb refined its merchandising strategy by both expanding and curating its global assortment. The company added more than 230 new brands and over 9,000 new products, while strategically right-sizing inventory and pruning underperforming SKUs to maintain a curated, productive assortment aligned with customer demand. This disciplined approach improved operational efficiency and reinforced margin expansion.

Proprietary brands, led by California Gold Nutrition and the launch of CGN Beauty , remained a key differentiator, supporting long-term margin and loyalty initiatives.

Scaled Infrastructure and Record Operational Performance

iHerb continued investing in its global logistics and fulfillment network in 2025 to support faster, more reliable delivery and long-term scalability.

The company opened new fulfillment centers in Dallas–Fort Worth and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, enhancing delivery speed, reliability, and cost efficiency across North America, EU, and the Middle East. These facilities expand iHerb’s capacity to serve customers with greater consistency while supporting continued growth in key regions.

To further expand its presence in Europe, iHerb established a new office in the Netherlands, enabling the company to build a local team focused on accelerating growth and forging partnerships across the fast growing EU market.

Operational execution reached new milestones in 2025, including a record 174,000 orders processed in a single day – the highest daily volume in company history – underscoring the strength, scalability, and resilience of iHerb’s global platform.

Building for Long-Term Discipline and Scale

In 2025, iHerb expanded its executive leadership team and continued to strengthen financial rigor, systems, controls, and governance as part of its long-term strategic development. Additionally, in January 2026, iHerb completed its strategic acquisition of Vitacost from The Kroger Co.

“Vitacost is a highly complementary addition to iHerb and a strategic extension of our disciplined growth strategy,” said Mike Cody, Chief Financial Officer of iHerb. “The acquisition enhances our scale and broadens our customer reach within the U.S., while allowing us to leverage our global fulfillment network, technology platform, and operational infrastructure. We are focused on thoughtful integration and disciplined execution to drive operating efficiencies and support sustainable, profitable growth.”