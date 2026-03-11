BullFrog to Host Webinar on New Precision AI Capability

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to turn complex biomedical data into actionable insights, will host a webinar in partnership with Xtalks Life Sciences, "Turning AI Recommendations into Clear, Defensible Decisions" , about BullFrog AI’s new precision AI capability on Friday, March 27, 2026 at 11 a.m. ET.

The new AI capability advances the Company's end-to-end intelligence workflow by adding a strategic decision support layer on top of existing platforms bfPREP™ and bfLEAP®. Unlike traditional portfolio tools that collapse complex judgments into single scores and fixed weightings, the upcoming offering evaluates options using proprietary algorithms and methodologies, revealing which drug target discovery or clinical trial strategies are robust winners and which succeed only under narrow conditions.

Key capabilities of the new BullFrog AI platform include comparing drug programs, indications, and trial designs without forcing arbitrary numerical scores, as well as testing portfolio decisions against multiple specific scenarios and more. Please visit the BullFrog AI website for updates on the new product launch.

Webinar Speaker

The webinar will be led by Juan Felipe Beltrán Lacouture, PhD, BullFrog AI Senior Director of AI, Machine Learning & Innovation.

Webinar Overview

Hosted in partnership with Xtalks Life Sciences, the webinar will present BullFrog AI’s latest product, a novel structured decision-support tool that replaces arbitrary scoring with transparent, repeatable comparisons. The tool organizes available evidence, supports consistent evaluation across alternatives and generates outputs with a clear and auditable rationale. Rather than compressing uncertainty into a single composite score, the tool explicitly describes underlying assumptions and evidence drivers, enabling stakeholders to understand what influences a ranking and what conditions could alter an outcome.

Attendees will learn how structured decision environments can support cross-functional alignment, improve confidence in portfolio and trial strategy decisions and strengthen governance without requiring extensive system changes. Practical use cases will be discussed, including portfolio prioritization, target selection, biomarker strategy and clinical trial optimization.

Registration for this webinar can be found here .

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP® platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials. For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com .

About Xtalks Life Sciences

Xtalks Life Sciences brings together professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research through trusted knowledge, meaningful connections and collaborative innovation. Focused on the highly regulated life sciences sector, the company delivers a dynamic portfolio of expert content, including webinars, news, blogs, podcasts, videos, virtual events and thought-provoking editorial offerings. These resources are designed to support informed decision-making and accelerate progress.

