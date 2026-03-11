Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Genius Group Ltd. (NYSE: GNS)

New York, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, an equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an update note on Genius Group Ltd. (NYSE: GNS). The update note includes information on the Genius Group Ltd.’ financial results, management commentary, recent developments, outlook, and risks. The research summary below is from a report commissioned by Genius Group Ltd. and produced by Diamond Equity Research. Investors can find various risk factors in the update report and in the respective financial filings for Genius Group Limited.

The full research report is available below.

Genius Group March 2026 Update Note



Highlights from the report include:

2025 Business Highlights Reflect Strategic Consolidation, Platform Expansion, and Ecosystem Development Across Education and Experiential Learning: During 2025, Genius Group undertook a strategic reorganization of its operations around three core business units: Genius School, Genius Academy, and Genius Resorts, forming the foundation of its integrated Genius City lifelong learning ecosystem. Key milestones included the acquisition of Entrepreneur Resorts Pte Ltd, which added experiential learning venues in South Africa and Bali, and the acquisition of a 51% majority stake in ProEd Global School in Bali, establishing the operational base for the Genius School's future education model. The company also launched the Genius City Bali joint venture within Nuanu Creative City, positioning it as the first integrated living-and-learning campus combining education, hospitality, and community infrastructure. In parallel, management undertook several initiatives aimed at strengthening shareholder alignment and corporate governance, including share buybacks, insider share purchases, progress toward a potential ASX dual listing, and legal actions addressing alleged market manipulation. These developments lay the potential operational and structural groundwork for Genius Group’s longer-term strategy of scaling its AI-powered education ecosystem and integrated campus model globally.

Genius Group's FY2025 earnings call outlined 2026 as a pivotal execution year built around three profitable pathways: Genius School, Genius Academy, and Genius Resorts. Management expects continued operational expansion across its core business units, while Genius City remains under development with a targeted completion by 2028. The company projects annual revenue of $20–$22 million in 2026, representing approximately 48% growth from the pro forma 2025 level, alongside positive adjusted EBITDA from operations of $1.5–$2.0 million. Growth is expected to be driven by the expansion of AI-powered education programs, increased adoption of experiential learning formats through resorts and retreats, and scaling of the Genius School model across new campuses and programs. Management also indicated a continued focus on strengthening the balance sheet under a Bitcoin-first treasury strategy, with a long-term objective of holding up to 10,000 Bitcoin, while pursuing favorable outcomes in ongoing legal actions. We view the 2026 outlook as signaling management's strategy to target transitioning from a consolidation phase toward profitable growth and broader ecosystem expansion across its education and experiential learning platforms.

Genius Group’s FY2025 earnings call outlined 2026 as a pivotal execution year built around three profitable pathways: Genius School, Genius Academy, and Genius Resorts. Management expects continued operational expansion across its core business units, while Genius City remains under development with a targeted completion by 2028. The company projects annual revenue of $20–$22 million in 2026, representing approximately 48% growth from the pro forma 2025 level, alongside positive adjusted EBITDA from operations of $1.5–$2.0 million. Growth is expected to be driven by the expansion of AI-powered education programs, increased adoption of experiential learning formats through resorts and retreats, and scaling of the Genius School model across new campuses and programs. Management also indicated a continued focus on strengthening the balance sheet under a Bitcoin-first treasury strategy, with a long-term objective of holding up to 10,000 Bitcoin, while pursuing favorable outcomes in ongoing legal actions. We view the 2026 outlook as signaling management’s strategy to target transitioning from a consolidation phase toward profitable growth and broader ecosystem expansion across its education and experiential learning platforms. Valuation: Genius Group’s results reflect its transition toward a premium, high-touch education model that has materially improved monetization per student, alongside the integration of re-acquired education and hospitality assets. Key potential catalysts include scaling experiential learning through Genius Resorts, expanding AI-driven education offerings across its global user base, and advancing the Genius City campus model, which together could broaden revenue streams and strengthen long-term platform monetization. Incorporating management’s 2026 guidance of $20–$22 million in revenue and $1.5–$2.0 million in positive adjusted EBITDA, we have updated our financial model to reflect the evolving business mix, improved unit economics, and the expected contribution from the company’s integrated education and experiential learning ecosystem. Our valuation is based on a blended approach combining a discounted cash flow (DCF) methodology and comparable company analysis. For the DCF, we apply a discount rate of 10.3% and a terminal growth rate of 1.5%, reflecting the company’s early-stage growth profile and execution risk. For the comparable company analysis, we benchmark Genius Group against publicly listed education technology and digital learning platforms, applying an EV/Sales multiple to our revenue estimates to derive an implied enterprise value. Based on the latest financial results, updated share count, and revised comparable company analysis, a $3.25 per share illustrative valuation was derived, contingent on successful execution of the company’s growth strategy.



About Genius Group Limited

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Singapore-based EdTech and education company engaged in providing educational services in over 200 countries. It aims to develop an AI-powered lifelong learning curriculum and make its educational products accessible worldwide to all age groups.

For more information, visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/







About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Genius Group Limited for producing research materials regarding Genius Group Limited, and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 03/11/2026, the issuer has paid us a total of $108,000 for our research services, which commenced on 04/16/2022. The first year was billed annually for $27,000. Thereafter, payments were made in equal installments of $13,500 for six-month semi-annual periods, with $13,500 received in April 2023 for the April–October 2023 period. A payment of $27,000 was made in May 2024 to cover two outstanding six-month terms corresponding to October 2023 and April 2024. An additional $13,500 was received in November 2024 for the October 2024–April 2025 period, followed by another $13,500 payment received in May 2025 for the April 2025–October 2025 period, and another $13,500 payment received in November 2025 for the October 2025–April 2026 period. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has paid us for non-research related services as of 03/11/2026 consisting of $3,000 for presenting at a virtual investment conference and $2,000 for organizing an investment dinner. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. This report does not explicitly or implicitly affirm that the information contained within this document is accurate and/or comprehensive, and as such should not be relied on in such a capacity. All information contained within this report is subject to change without any formal or other notice provided. This document is not produced in conjunction with a security offering and is not an offering to purchase securities. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete potential loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for Genius Group Ltd. Please review the update report attached for full disclosure page.

