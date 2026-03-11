TTEC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification in 15 Countries

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience, has earned Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 15 countries and regions, based entirely on employee feedback collected through the organization’s annual Trust Index™ survey.

For 2026, TTEC achieved certification in Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Greece, India, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. South Africa received certification for the first time, reflecting the company’s expanding operations in the region.

The Great Place to Work® Certification™ is awarded to organizations that meet rigorous benchmarks for employee trust, leadership credibility, workplace fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The recognition is based on confidential employee feedback evaluating their day-to-day experiences, including whether they feel respected, supported, heard, and empowered to grow.

“Being recognized across 15 countries reflects the lived experience of our people,” said TTEC’s Chief People Officer Laura Butler. “Each location represents its own community and culture, and this recognition shows that when we lead locally, listen, and invest in our people, they feel valued and connected. That sense of belonging shapes how we show up for our customers every day.”

TTEC’s culture strategy focuses on creating meaningful career pathways, developing frontline leaders, and equipping associates with AI-enabled tools and training that enhance both performance and professional growth. Through targeted learning programs, leadership development initiatives, and ongoing employee listening efforts, the company continues to strengthen engagement and retention across its global workforce.

As organizations worldwide compete for skilled talent in a rapidly evolving AI-driven CX landscape, TTEC’s certification across diverse markets reinforces its commitment to building high-performing teams grounded in trust, inclusion, and opportunity.

More information about careers at TTEC is available at TTECjobs.com.

