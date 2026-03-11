Strive Announces SATA Enhancements and Purchase of Bitcoin & STRC

DALLAS, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST; SATA) (“Strive” or the “Company”) today announced the following updates:

SATA dividend rate increased by 25 bps to 12.75%. Dividend declared of $1.0625 per share of SATA Stock to stockholders of record the close of business on April 1, 2026, payable on April 15, 2026

Targeted SATA price range narrowed to $99-$101 from $95-$105

Updated guidance to not issue SATA via ATM or follow-on offerings below $100.00

Purchased 179 additional Bitcoin since last filing and now holds approximately 13,311 BTC

Purchased $50 million (500,000 shares) of Strategy Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: STRC)

SATA dividend reserve increased to 18 months (12 months cash and cash equivalents + 6 months STRC based on current STRC trading prices, which are subject to market conditions) from previously reported 12-month cash reserve

Aggregate Bitcoin, STRC, and cash reserves cover over 19 years of SATA interest payments as of March 9th

As of March 9, 2026, Strive held $143.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, of which $50 million was subsequently utilized to purchase shares of STRC, and approximately 13,311 Bitcoin. Strive had 56,897,668 shares of Class A common stock, 9,880,117 shares of Class B common stock, and 4,275,118 shares of SATA Stock outstanding as of March 9, 2026





“We believe Digital Credit could be a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity, and every single update today aims to improve the credit quality and lower the expected volatility profile of our Digital Credit product, SATA,” said Matthew Cole, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Strive, Inc. "We’re focused on building a track record of success for SATA by maintaining a stable trading range and keeping a strong balance sheet, which we believe will generate attractive long-term returns to our common equity shareholders vs our Bitcoin hurdle rate.”

“The addition of STRC to our balance sheet reflects our view that it is a high-quality credit instrument with a compelling risk-return profile that offers clear advantages over traditional fixed income assets,” said Jeff Walton, Chief Risk Officer of Strive. “Its combination of higher yield and greater liquidity allows us to optimize our capital structure and rethink how we allocate short and moderate duration capital. This positions Strive to strengthen our long-term financial profile and credit quality, and to maintain a disciplined, forward-looking approach to digital capital.”

“This latest purchase strengthens our balance sheet and reflects our disciplined approach to continued Bitcoin accumulation,” said Ben Werkman, Chief Investment Officer of Strive. “We believe both STRC and SATA offer a compelling investment opportunity for corporate balance sheets given the volatility profile, liquidity, and yield they offer to investors.”

About Strive

Strive is a structured finance company and institutional asset manager focused on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation. With Bitcoin as our hurdle rate for capital deployment, Strive is focused on increasing Bitcoin per share to outperform Bitcoin over the long run. Strive holds approximately 13,311 Bitcoin as of March 9, 2026.

Strive Asset Management, LLC, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Strive and an SEC-registered investment adviser, manages over $2.5 billion in assets. Learn more at strive.com.

