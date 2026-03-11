Fluent, Inc. to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading commerce media solutions provider, today announced that Don Patrick, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Perfit, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference on March 23-24 at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24. For more information or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative or visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2026Registration.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com