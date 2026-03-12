Fluent, Inc. Announces Partnership with Squire to Expand Commerce Media Solutions Beyond Traditional Retail Platforms

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, today announced a partnership with Squire, the leading all-in-one barbershop management and booking platform. This partnership builds on Fluent’s continued momentum outside of traditional retail environments, extending its relevance-first monetization model into appointment-based platforms where high-intent consumer engagement drives measurable performance.

Squire powers booking, payments, marketing, and business management tools for thousands of barbershops nationwide, facilitating millions of appointments each year. As a platform centered on recurring service transactions, Squire represents a differentiated commerce media environment activating confirmed booking moments that occur well beyond the ecommerce checkout. By applying a disciplined, experimentation-led framework across its growing partner network, Fluent enables platforms to maximize monetization while preserving brand integrity and user experience.

This partnership unlocks expanded placement opportunities across the Squire platform while reinforcing customer loyalty and long-term platform value — ensuring that monetization enhances, rather than disrupts, the booking experience. Building on its existing monetization strategy, Squire is partnering with Fluent to enhance revenue yield from post-booking engagement. By combining Fluent's large-scale experimentation capabilities and transparent bidding marketplace with Squire's highly engaged and differentiated audience, the collaboration will deliver timely, contextually aligned offers following appointment confirmations.

Central to this partnership is Squire's use of Fluent's Data Clean Room, built in partnership with Databricks, which enables the secure combination of Squire's rich first-party customer data with Fluent's proprietary identity graph and AI engine. Unlike session-based targeting that captures only a single moment in time, this integration draws on the full consumer relationship — layering purchase history, behavioral signals, and audience intelligence to deliver offers that are meaningfully relevant to each individual. The result is a smarter, more durable monetization model that compounds in value as the customer relationship deepens over time.

“Our focus has been on expanding commerce media into environments where intent is explicit and recurring,” said PJ Triboletti, SVP, Revenue at Fluent. “Appointment-based platforms like Squire represent a powerful next frontier of our Commerce Media business with deeply engaged audiences, and moments where relevance truly matters. This partnership strengthens our push beyond retail and into service-driven ecosystems.”

“As we continue to scale the Squire platform, it’s critical that any monetization strategy aligns with the premium experience we deliver to barbers and their clients,” said Dave Salvant, President and Co-founder at Squire. “Fluent’s approach allows us to expand post-booking engagement in a thoughtful, performance-driven way — creating incremental revenue opportunities while maintaining trust with our community.”

As commerce media continues to mature, appointment- and booking-based platforms like Squire demonstrate how Commerce Media Solutions can extend across the real-world economy connecting advertisers with consumers at meaningful moments of confirmed intent.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com.

About Squire

SQUIRE is an AI-powered business management platform built for barbers and shop owners, combining custom-branded tools with intelligent automation and insights to remove the complexity of running a shop so you can focus on your craft & your community. Founded to modernize and elevate the barbershop industry, Squire provides tools for booking, payments, marketing, payroll, and operations, empowering barbershop owners to grow profitable, thriving businesses while delivering premium client experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com