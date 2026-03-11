AtlasClear Holdings to Attend the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) (“AtlasClear” or the “Company”), a financial services company building modern clearing, custody, and trading infrastructure, today announced that it will be participating in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference on March 22–24, 2026.

Company executives will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. Management will highlight the Company’s recent corporate developments and overarching strategy as AtlasClear continues building a technology-enabled financial infrastructure platform serving broker-dealers, fintech companies, and emerging financial institutions.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with AtlasClear management, please contact your ROTH representative.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit:

https://ibn.fm/Roth2026Registration

A live audio webcast and replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.atlasclear.com.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a cutting-edge, technology-enabled financial services platform designed to modernize trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its subsidiary Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and its pending acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit www.atlasclear.com.

To stay up to date on AtlasClear’s platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company’s YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Company Contact:

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

Email: AtlasClearIR@atlasclear.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson, CEO

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Email: jramson@pcgadvisory.com