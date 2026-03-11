Actelis Networks Secures Japanese Governmental Order for Cyber-Hardened Networking Solutions for Critical Infrastructure

SUNNYVALE, Calif, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received a significant order from a Japanese governmental entity for the supply of dozens of units of its MetaLight networking solutions to support critical civil and defense infrastructure modernization across Japan.

The order, placed through Actelis' established Japanese channel partner and distributor, will deploy dozens of the Company’s proven MetaLight units across a range of critical infrastructure environments. The MetaLight family consists of ruggedized, cyber-hardened Ethernet-over-copper networking solutions designed to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity. The systems will support civil infrastructure applications such as transportation networks, utilities, and public safety systems, with potential extension into defense-related installations. By enabling fiber-grade connectivity over existing copper wiring, MetaLight allows organizations to rapidly modernize their networks without the cost or disruption of installing new fiber.

Actelis has previously supplied solutions for highway and rail systems throughout Japan, and this new order expands that footprint in the Japanese public agency market as it continues to invest in modernizing its infrastructure. For example, Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) recently published the "Digital Infrastructure Development Plan for 2030", focusing on digital infrastructure, AI, network environments and security, among others.

"This provides additional validation of the mission-critical reliability and security that Actelis' MetaLight family consistently delivers," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis Networks. "Governments and defense-adjacent organizations in Japan are increasingly prioritizing secure, rapid-deployment networking for their most critical assets -- and Actelis is uniquely positioned to serve this need. Our ability to deliver fiber-grade performance over existing infrastructure, combined with our cyber-hardened architecture and proven deployments across Japan, makes us the natural choice for customers who cannot afford any compromise on reliability or security."

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

