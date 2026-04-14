U.S. Air Force Successfully Deploys a Pilot with Actelis’ Technology to Modernize Mission Critical Networks Generating Over 85% Cost Savings Compared to SpaceX’s StarShield and 5G

Sunnyvale, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTC: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that its hybrid-fiber Ethernet technology has been successfully deployed in a pilot by the U.S. Air Force (“USAF”) at an undisclosed base, delivering over 85% in combined upfront and recurring cost savings.

The deployment supports mission-critical sensors in remote and hard-to-reach environments, where traditional approaches would have required new infrastructure buildouts, extended timelines, and substantially higher costs. These types of deployments are increasingly central to U.S. defense strategy, as the Department of the Air Force emphasizes the need for resilient, adaptive, and secure connectivity to support real-time operations across air, cyber, and space domains.1

As part of its evaluation process, the U.S. Air Force assessed multiple connectivity options, including satellite-based solutions such as SpaceX’s StarShield, microwave systems, and 5G. In this technical validation and cost analysis, the Air Force determined a solution incorporating Actelis’ technology is a superior one compared to other alternatives, highlighting its ability to deliver fiber-grade connectivity over existing infrastructure with compelling economic and deployment advantages—particularly in scenarios where cyber-safety, speed, cost, and operational flexibility are critical.

By leveraging existing copper and fiber assets, –Actelis enabled USAF to avoid the need for costly trenching or new construction. This aligns with broader U.S. Department of Defense priorities to modernize installation communications infrastructure, which has been identified as requiring significant upgrades in capacity, scalability, and resiliency to support next-generation operations.

“This successful implementation with the USAF is a clear example of how defense organizations are rethinking network architecture in an increasingly complex global environment,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “The U.S. Air Force evaluated a range of alternatives, including satellite-based solutions, and ultimately determined that the approach that delivers immediate operational capability with significantly lower cost includes our solution. As defense agencies accelerate investments in resilient and adaptive infrastructure - supported by large-scale programs such as the Air Force’s Base Infrastructure Modernization initiative, which carries a contract ceiling of up to $12.5 billion2, we believe Actelis is well positioned to play an expanding role in the evolving defense networking market.”

Key expected outcomes of the deployment include:

Millions in total cost savings, including capital and ongoing operational expenses

Expanded utilization of existing infrastructure across multiple sites, further enhancing efficiency

Moving to modern, cyber-hardened infrastructure as soon as possible

Actelis’ hybrid networking technology supports a wide range of environments, including legacy copper (Cat3, Cat5/6), coaxial, and fiber networks, enabling seamless integration across complex infrastructure systems typical in defense and government applications.

Actelis Networks is certified for use in secure military environments, including NIPR and SIPR networks, and is listed on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL).

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTC: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

actelis@arxhq.com





1 https://www.dafcio.af.mil/Portals/64/DAF%20Network%20of%20the%20Future%20Strategy_vF.pdf

2 https://www.aflcmc.af.mil/NEWS/Article-Display/Article/3909048/eitaas-bim-services-awarded-a-125b-agreement/



