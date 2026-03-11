FormFactor Introduces Flatiron™ Dilution Refrigerator for Benchtop Millikelvin Research and Quantum Hardware Validation

LIVERMORE, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today introduced the Flatiron™ Dilution Refrigerator, a new benchtop millikelvin platform designed to simplify sub‑kelvin optical and electrical measurements and accelerate quantum device development, characterization, and chip-scale validation. The Flatiron enables researchers and engineering teams to perform millikelvin experiments in a compact, lab‑ready system that integrates easily into modern laboratories, reducing experimental overhead and time‑to‑data for both research and industrial quantum technology development.

Traditional dilution refrigerators often require large lab footprints and time‑consuming disassembly to change samples or reconfigure experiments, slowing research cycles and increasing the cost of testing. The Flatiron Dilution Refrigerator addresses these challenges with a novel horizontal benchtop architecture that provides ergonomic sample access, faster sample exchange, and easier integration with optical tables and standard lab equipment. By enabling frequent thermal cycling and rapid experiment iteration, Flatiron supports rapid hardware validation and characterization without the long cooldown cycles of full-scale systems, delivering faster insights at sub‑kelvin temperatures.

The Flatiron Dilution Refrigerator’s key features include:

Millikelvin performance in a benchtop system, reaching base temperatures down to ~30 mK for advanced quantum device and materials measurements

Faster time-to-data through a horizontal benchtop design with quick, top-plate sample access, eliminating the need to remove multiple vacuum cans and radiation shields

Easy lab integration with a compact footprint of approximately 150 cm x 80 cm, designed to fit alongside optical tables and standard laboratory equipment

Integrated optical access via four cryogenic windows, supporting optical and electro-optical measurements at sub-kelvin temperatures

“Millikelvin measurements are critical not only for fundamental research, but increasingly for fast, cost-effective validation of quantum hardware,” said Thomas Fries, Vice President and General Manager, Emerging Growth Business Unit at FormFactor. “With Flatiron, we make sub-kelvin measurements easier to access, easier to integrate into existing labs, and ready for industry use. The result is a benchtop platform that supports the rapid iteration and throughput required for modern quantum technology development and provides this growing industry with valuable tools for building out the ecosystem.”

To learn more about FormFactor’s Flatiron Dilution Refrigerator and other quantum cryogenic products, visit https://www.formfactor.com/products/quantum-cryo.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward‑looking statements. These forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits, adoption, performance, and impact of the Flatiron™ Dilution Refrigerator and related cryogenic products, as well as anticipated customer demand, market opportunity, and industry trends.

Forward‑looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words, or similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer‑specific demand; market opportunity; anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; competitive developments; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10‑K, quarterly reports on Form 10‑Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations such as U.S.‑China restrictions, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the United States and other countries, and national security developments or geopolitical tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition the Company’s sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt its supply chain.

No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward‑looking statements in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise its forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FormFactor Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4273

ir@formfactor.com