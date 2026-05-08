FormFactor to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on May 11th, 2026

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies, will be ringing the Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite at 4 Times Square - 43rd Broadway, New York, NY on Monday, May 11, 2026.

“We are proud to be participating in the Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony,” said Mike Slessor, FormFactor’s Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout our history, FormFactor has shown a consistent ability to evolve, innovate, and expand our business, and we look forward to many more years of carrying on this tradition. As we join in Monday’s ceremony, I would like to thank and acknowledge the global FormFactor organization for their hard work, dedication, and, above all, the results we have accomplished together.”

A webcast of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

The ceremony will begin at approximately 4:00 pm ET.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

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Investor Contact Stan Finkelstein Investor Relations (925) 290-4273 ir@formfactor.com



