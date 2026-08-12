FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:

2026 Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Date: August 25, 2026

Format: 1:1’s Only

Citi’s 2026 Global TMT Conference

Location: New York Hilton Midtown

Date: September 9, 2026

Presentation Time: 2:35pm-3:10pm ET

B. Riley Securities 9th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference

Location: InterContinental New York Times Square

Date: September 10, 2026

Format: 1:1’s Only

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4273

ir@formfactor.com