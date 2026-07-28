FormFactor and Keystone Microtech Announce Strategic Partnership Supporting Next-Generation Semiconductor Technologies

LIVERMORE, Calif. and ZHUBEI, Taiwan, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM), a leading provider of semiconductor test and measurement technologies, and Keystone Microtech (KSMT) (TPEX: 6683), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing and test services, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership designed to enhance manufacturing scalability, strengthen regional operational support, and accelerate the delivery of advanced probe card solutions for semiconductor customers worldwide.

As artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), advanced packaging, memory, and high-speed connectivity applications continue to drive new levels of semiconductor complexity, manufacturers require advanced test technologies capable of supporting increasingly demanding device architectures and production requirements. Through this partnership, FormFactor and KSMT will combine complementary capabilities supporting the development and production of next-generation devices. FormFactor will contribute its expertise in probe card technology, design, and semiconductor test solutions, while KSMT will provide design, assembly, test, repair, and distribution capabilities supporting designated products under the partnership.

The collaboration strengthens FormFactor's presence in Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem, a global center for innovation and manufacturing. It expands FormFactor's regional footprint, improving support, service capabilities, and responsiveness to customers developing and producing the industry's most complex semiconductor devices.

Under the terms of the agreement, FormFactor will continue to develop and manufacture its proprietary probe card technologies. Each party will retain ownership of its respective intellectual property, technology, patents, and know-how.

"As semiconductor technologies continue to evolve, the industry's testing requirements become increasingly demanding," said Mike Slessor, Chief Executive Officer of FormFactor. Slessor added, "FormFactor has a long history of enabling semiconductor innovation through leadership in advanced probe card and test technologies. This partnership builds on that foundation by extending the operational framework that supports our customers, strengthening our presence in a critical region of the global semiconductor supply chain, and enhancing our ability to provide responsive customer support. We believe the combination of FormFactor's technology expertise and KSMT's assembly and test capabilities will help support continued advancement across applications including AI processors and HPC devices.”

“We are excited to further extend our partnership with one of the industry's leading probe card providers as we work together to further address the growing performance and quality requirements of advanced semiconductor testing,” said Jim Lee, Chairman of Keystone Microtech. “By combining our complementary technologies, expertise, and commitment to innovation, we believe this collaboration will help accelerate the delivery of next-generation solutions for our customers, strengthen our position in key growth markets, and create long-term value for all stakeholders.”

By bringing together probe card technology leadership, manufacturing expertise, and assembly and test capabilities, the collaboration supports the continued advancement of semiconductor technologies serving AI, HPC, and other increasingly demanding applications.



About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

About Keystone Microtech

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Zhubei City, Taiwan, Keystone Microtech (KSMT) is a leading supplier of high-speed and high-frequency IC testing and integrated solutions. Strategically located near the world’s premier semiconductor hubs, KSMT specializes in the design and manufacture of essential components, including IC probe cards, load boards, engineering evaluation boards, burn-in boards, and system level testing boards. The company’s expertise is vital for high-growth applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and smart vehicles. KSMT is distinguished by its advanced R&D infrastructure, featuring a high-speed millimeter wave laboratory and precision 3D measurement capabilities. With multiple patents and a focus on electromechanical integration, KSMT ensures the reliability and uniformity of electrical characteristics for the industry’s most complex devices. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ksmt.com.tw.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on FormFactor's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the strategic partnership between FormFactor and Keystone Microtech, the expected expansion of FormFactor's presence within Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem, the ability of the collaboration to support growing demand for semiconductor test solutions, and the expected impact of the partnership on customer support, service capabilities, responsiveness, and delivery.

Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "continue," "enhance," "strengthen," "improve," "accelerate," "expand," "designed," "support," and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including changes in customer demand, market conditions, industry trends, customer acceptance of products and technologies, manufacturing and supply chain challenges, reliance on customers or third parties, geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, trade restrictions, and other risks described in FormFactor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

FormFactor undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

FormFactor Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com