Vicarius Launches Second Flagship Product, Introducing Continuous Agentic Validation to Complement vRx Remediation Platform

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicarius today announced the launch of vIntelligence , a new product that introduces agentic intelligence and continuous validation to the company’s security portfolio.

With this release, Vicarius becomes a two-product company. Its flagship platform, vRx , moves beyond detection to provide advanced, native remediation at scale. vIntelligence addresses a different but closely related challenge. While security teams have no shortage of findings, they often lack assurance. vIntelligence was built to continuously validate risk across fragmented security data and turn insight into clear, actionable guidance.

While the new product integrates tightly with vRx, it is designed to deliver significant value independently by connecting to existing security stacks, including Tenable, Qualys, CrowdStrike, and more.

Unlike intelligence layers that rely solely on third-party findings, vIntelligence includes its own validation engine. It can create and execute custom scripts, identify gaps in detection coverage, and revalidate exposures as environments change. On top of this engine sits an agentic AI layer that allows security teams to query their environment in natural language, generate new validation logic when needed, and recommend remediation actions, all within a human-in-the-loop governance model.

vIntelligence integrates with existing security tools to orchestrate data, validate exposure, and provide continuous insight without requiring changes to current workflows. When paired with vRx, it completes the operational loop by enabling approved remediation actions to be executed directly through vRx’s native controls and automatically revalidated, eliminating the gap between insight and action.

“vRx was built to fix exposure at scale,” said Roi Cohen, CEO of Vicarius. “Today marks a key milestone in our strategy with the introduction of our second pillar: intelligent, continuous validation. This new solution can be deployed as a standalone tool or integrated with vRx to provide organizations with a fully closed-loop exposure management system.”

vIntelligence will debut at RSA Conference 2026 and will be available as a standalone purchase or as an integrated solution with vRx.

About Vicarius

Vicarius ’ mission is to revolutionize vulnerability management by closing the loop between problem detection and proactive resolution. The company’s portfolio is built on two flagship pillars: vRx for advanced, native remediation at scale, and vIntelligence, an agentic validation engine that delivers continuous AI-driven security insight and orchestration.

Now with vRx and vIntelligence, Vicarius offers a full remediation cycle. With 800+ customers in 60 countries, vRx by Vicarius streamlines and automates risk mitigation for security teams, SMBs, and enterprises.

