Access Named by KMWorld for Fifth Consecutive Year on 100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management List

PEABODY, Mass., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , a leading global integrated information management solutions provider, today announced it has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year in KMWorld’s list of 100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management. The annual list acknowledges the top companies that are pioneering a new era of knowledge and information management with innovative and cutting-edge solutions in the age of AI.

Access received this recognition for its innovative approach to simplifying how businesses manage physical and digital information throughout the information lifecycle with one connected, modern experience. Its comprehensive suite of solutions help organizations streamline how they store, retrieve, govern, and protect their information with confidence, security and efficiency.

Marydee Ojala, Editor in Chief at KMWorld said, “Our annual list of 100 Companies to Watch in the knowledge management space is a testament to their agility to thrive in an environment of rapidly changing technologies, while not losing track of the importance of human expertise. We're proud to celebrate these organizations that are redefining what it means to lead, add business value, and recognize that human ingenuity and artificial intelligence are increasingly inseparable."

“It is an honor to be recognized again by KMWorld and we are proud to continue earning the respect and trust of both the industry and our customers,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “Our innovative platform helps organizations stay compliant while managing their entire information ecosystem. This includes physical and digital records archiving and related records services, including retrieval, retention scheduling and disposition – all in a single, unified system. We look forward to continuing to work with our customers to help them solve their toughest information management challenges with confidence.”

The full list of companies recognized by KMWorld can be viewed here .

