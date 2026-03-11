Questex Appoints Christa Chancellor as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the appointment of Christa Chancellor as Chief Financial Officer. Chancellor brings global financial leadership experience across events, services, manufacturing, and e-commerce industries, as well as significant private equity–backed and public company expertise.

Chancellor joins Questex following her role as Interim CFO at Colibri Group, a private equity–owned education technology company. During her tenure, she oversaw finance and accounting functions spanning controllership, treasury, tax, and FP&A, and led a team of approximately 50 professionals. She played a key leadership role in raising over $2 billion in syndicated debt, and drove financial and commercial transformation initiatives including a Workday ERP implementation and an enterprise-wide Salesforce launch. In addition, Chancellor supported 16 acquisitions representing approximately $300 million in revenue.

Prior to Colibri, Chancellor served as Vice President of Finance at Maritz Global Events, where she led financial operations and strategy for a $725 million hospitality services business with 1,600 employees. There, she managed a 65-person finance organization, implemented Oracle ERP systems, and partnered closely on M&A evaluation, contracting strategy, and board reporting.

Earlier in her career, Chancellor held multiple senior finance and investor relations leadership roles at Monsanto Company, where she was responsible for global finance operations, investor communications, strategic planning, and large-scale capital investment analysis. She began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in audit and advisory services.

“Christa is a proven financial leader with deep experience in private equity environments, operational transformation, and scaling complex organizations,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Her expertise in financial strategy, systems modernization, M&A integration, and disciplined capital management will be instrumental as we continue accelerating Questex’s growth strategy.” Chancellor is known for her collaborative, results-oriented leadership style and her ability to build empowered, analytically driven teams.

“I’m excited to join Questex at such a dynamic moment in its growth,” added Chancellor. “Questex’s portfolio of industry-leading brands and its focus on building powerful communities through experiences and content create a strong foundation for scalable, sustainable growth. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to drive operational excellence, financial performance, and long-term value creation.”

